The End of the Superpowers’ Age

The global stage is witnessing a critical turning point. The age of unchallenged superpowers seems to be fading, and what comes next is an open question. At the heart of this transition lies a complex, often contradictory geopolitical web in which traditional power structures are being tested in unprecedented ways. But the defining feature of today’s world is not just competition; it is the exhaustion of both the superpowers and their proxies, each trapped in an endless cycle of strategic rivalry, resource depletion and unchecked manipulation.

The question now is that will we witness the end of these divisive proxy games and the emergence of healthier, more sustainable models of global competition?

The Limits of Power: A World on the Brink

Modern power structures are cracking under their own weight. The United States, China and Russia, the so-called giants, are all grappling with internal and external crises. The US is polarised and overstretched, its global influence eroding amid deepening internal divisions. China, despite its meteoric rise, faces an economic slowdown and a demographic crisis. Russia, bleeding in a prolonged conflict, is struggling to sustain its ambitions on the global stage.

Europe, meanwhile, remains strategically dependent on the US. Emerging powers such as India and Pakistan, though increasingly assertive, remain caught in cycles of manipulation, struggling to break free from their roles as geopolitical pawns, though recent events suggest the script can change. As these players position themselves as rivals, the cost of their rivalry is borne by the rest of the world, as stability becomes more elusive and trust more fragile.

The Proxy Trap: How the Global Powers Use Pawns

South Asia is a key example of this strategic manipulation. India and Pakistan, long-time adversaries, have been propped up by global powers, each empowered just enough to maintain a balance but never enough to rise independently. Their rivalry is not merely regional; it has become an essential tool for external powers to maintain leverage in the region.

This pattern is not unique to South Asia. Across the world, from the Middle East to Eastern Europe, global powers fuel proxy wars and instability. The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in February 2026, showed how quickly such rivalries can spill into direct confrontation, disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and pushing up energy prices worldwide. The powers feed their pawns, both economically and militarily, while simultaneously destabilising them through political manipulation, covert interference and economic pressure. The goal? To control the chaos from the shadows, using smaller nations as tools in a larger geopolitical chess game.

However, this manipulation comes at a cost. Proxy wars deplete resources, destroy lives and leave nations in perpetual instability. The very powers that use these pawns are draining their own energy, and ultimately it is the global order itself that suffers.

The Illusion of Control: Why the Old Order Is Failing

Perhaps most striking is that even the great powers seem trapped by their own strategies. They cannot retreat, for that would mean conceding defeat and losing global influence. But they cannot fully dominate either, especially given the threat of nuclear escalation and the increasingly complex nature of modern warfare. In today’s world, a full-scale war between heavily armed nations, whether conventional or nuclear, would lead not to victory but to mutual destruction. It is no longer a game of who is strongest; it is a game of survival.

This paradox is creating a leadership vacuum. No single nation is universally trusted or capable of leading alone. Existing global institutions such as the UN, IMF and WTO are outdated, reflecting a world that no longer exists. They need a major overhaul to reflect today’s geopolitical realities, but whether the international community can agree on what that new system should look like remains to be seen.

The Lion-Sheep Metaphor: Power Games in the Modern World

Imagine a world in which the global powers are lions and the smaller nations are sheep. In this metaphor, the sheep are not powerless; they can influence the outcome, but only if they play their cards wisely. If the sheep fall into the trap of fighting among themselves, the lions will consume them. But if they manage to get the lions to fight each other, they can buy time and gain leverage in the process.

The current geopolitical reality mirrors this metaphor. India and Pakistan are the sheep caught between two powerful lions: China and the United States. The two lions have different agendas but one common interest, which is to use the sheep to balance their power against each other. The US wants India to counter China’s rise, while China has long regarded Pakistan as a crucial ally in its strategic plans. Yet the lines are no longer as neat as they once were. Washington’s relations with Islamabad have warmed markedly under President Donald Trump, even as its ties with New Delhi went through a bruising tariff dispute before a trade deal in early 2026. Both lions are playing the sheep, but neither can fully control them.

This leads to a paradox. While both lions rely on the sheep for their strategic interests, the sheep know they cannot fully trust either lion. India and Pakistan are both aware that if they push too far, they risk becoming pawns in someone else’s game, consumed by a global rivalry they cannot control. The metaphor shows how the powers at the top, despite their might, can ultimately be weakened by their manipulation of smaller nations. They feed and strengthen these “sheep” as a means of control, but in doing so they may be empowering forces they cannot fully predict or dominate.

Pakistan’s recent experience shows what a sheep can achieve when it plays its cards wisely. When the United States and Israel went to war with Iran in February 2026, Islamabad stepped in as a mediator. It shares a long border with Iran and maintains ties with Washington, Tehran and Riyadh alike. Pakistan helped broker a ceasefire, hosted the Islamabad Talks in April, and endorsed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed by the US and Iranian presidents in June. The truce remains fragile, with both sides trading strikes over alleged violations since. Still, the episode shows that a country long treated as a pawn can, at the right moment, become a broker between lions rather than their prey.

A Shift Toward Balanced Alliances: The Future of Global Competition

What if, instead of being pawns in the power game, nations could form new alliances focused on cooperation, peace and development rather than domination and destruction?

The idea of two balanced alliances focused on humanity, development and peace could offer a new model for global competition. These alliances would be built not on the old principles of military superiority or ideological control, but on shared goals for a better, more sustainable world.

Pro-Humanity

These alliances would prioritise human development, equality and dignity. They would focus on cultural exchange, global health and inclusive economic growth, ensuring that prosperity is shared by all, not just the elite.

Pro-Development

Rather than military build-ups, competition would centre on innovation, sustainability and digital infrastructure. Climate change, green energy and education would be the new battlefields, where nations compete not for dominance but for progress.

Pro-Peace

Finally, these alliances would emphasise disarmament, diplomacy and mutual respect. Rather than fighting wars over resources or ideology, the goal would be a world in which sovereignty is respected and dialogue replaces dominance.

End of Proxy Games: A Possible Trigger for Change

The end of proxy wars and strategic manipulation could be the catalyst for these new alliances. When nations cease to be pawns in the superpowers’ games and demand true partnership, the groundwork for a more balanced global order could be laid.

But forming these alliances will require a significant shift in global thinking, away from military competition and towards human-centred diplomacy and cooperation. Public awareness, emerging leadership and the technological revolution may be the driving forces behind this transformation.

The Unpredictability of the Future: Will It Happen?

Will these alliances form quickly, or will the transition be slow? Will a crisis trigger it, or will it emerge through diplomatic consensus? The future is unpredictable, but one thing is certain: the world cannot continue on its current trajectory indefinitely.

As the great powers bleed energy in endless conflict, the time is ripe for change. It may take a long time, but a more sustainable, peaceful and prosperous global order is within reach.

In the end, the lion’s share of power may not belong to the strongest or the most aggressive. The true leaders of the future may instead be those who can transcend old patterns of domination and build alliances based on cooperation, peace and development.

Global powers face a crucial choice: continue feeding and burning their pawns, or lay the foundation for a world in which competition is about building a better future for all rather than destruction. The path forward will require sanity, wisdom and a willingness to imagine a new world order, one in which healthy competition, not war, drives global progress.

Only time will tell.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.