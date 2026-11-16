PPP’s Sadia Javed Turns Ally’s Graft Claims on Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Sindh government spokesperson says her party is not the accuser, takes a swipe at Punjab’s housing loans and says the new provinces debate has produced no paperwork.

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sadia Javed used a visit to the Lahore Press Club to remind Punjab’s ruling party that the corruption allegations dogging Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz came from inside the governing coalition, not from the PPP.

“We are not accusing Maryam Nawaz of corruption. Her own allied ministers are levelling the allegations,” Javed, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesperson, told reporters on Sunday. Corruption, she added, was a problem for the whole country.

She did not name the minister. Her remark follows a public quarrel between the chief minister and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the federal minister for overseas Pakistanis from the allied PML-Q, who said in a television interview that he regularly heard complaints of corruption in Punjab and that too much development money went to Lahore.

A notice for Rs5 billion

Maryam Nawaz responded on Nov. 3 with a defamation notice seeking Rs5 billion and a retraction, Dawn reported. She told a ceremony in Attock that she had not taken a single rupee and challenged the minister to produce evidence. A week later she said ministers who had reservations about her government should resign rather than stay in it, according to The Nation.

Hussain stood by his comments, Geo News reported. The dispute has left the PML-N arguing with a partner it needs in Islamabad, and Javed’s intervention shows that another partner is content to watch.

Houses, water and provinces

The PPP spokesperson drew a contrast on housing. Her party was giving one million houses to people free of charge, she said, and not on loans. That was a clear reference to Punjab’s flagship scheme, under which Apni Chhat loans have passed 225,000 while renters without plots are still waiting.

Her figure is the party’s own. Sindh’s programme was built around rebuilding homes destroyed in the 2022 floods and has been financed in large part by international lenders, which makes it a different instrument from an interest-free loan for families who already own land.

On the proposal to carve out new provinces, she said the discussion was continuing but that no formal paperwork had been put forward. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said earlier this month that Pakistan could have as many as 12 provinces drawn on administrative lines, Dawn reported, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for the debate to end and the Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution against dividing the province.

The argument has been running since the summer. PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urged consultation rather than confrontation in September, and the prime minister’s adviser Rana Sanaullah said the idea would need a fresh resolution.

Javed blamed the federal government for delays to K-IV, the bulk water project for Karachi, said Sindh was introducing a youth card, and argued that the economy could not grow until energy prices came down.

She also predicted that the PPP would soon regain its standing in Punjab. That is a harder promise to keep than to make in a province where the party holds only a small bloc of seats, and Lahore’s voters will want to hear what it offers them beyond a commentary on its allies’ quarrels.