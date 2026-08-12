Zero Tolerance on Independence Day: 62 Police Pickets, Six Fireworks Sites, No One-Wheeling

LAHORE: Lahore’s traffic police have finalised a foolproof plan for Independence Day, with fireworks expected at six locations across the city and multiple rallies on the roads.

With large crowds anticipated on August 14 — including visitors travelling in from other districts — the Chief Traffic Officer said the top priority is safe, moving traffic. Additional personnel will be deployed to keep major arteries and event venues clear, with a stated goal of an accident-free night.

The CTO was blunt about enforcement: one-wheeling, rowdiness and road-blocking will not be tolerated, and violators will face strict action. To back that up, traffic police will set up 62 special pickets in coordination with district police, targeting stunt riders and traffic-law violators.

Officers have been directed to adopt a zero-tolerance posture on enforcement to keep traffic orderly through the celebrations.

The CTO appealed to residents to mark Independence Day responsibly — obey traffic rules, and avoid one-wheeling, dangerous driving and blocking roads — so the celebrations stay safe and peaceful.

Separately, the Chief Traffic Officer has ordered that national flags be displayed on all official vehicles and motorcycles through the celebration period, as part of the wider Jashn-e-Azadi programme.

Reporter Irfan Malik