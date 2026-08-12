MYL Unveils Seven-Point Youth Declaration 2026

LAHORE: Muslim Youth League Pakistan (MYL) has unveiled its Seven-Point Youth Declaration 2026 under the theme “Azadi ka paigham: La ilaha illallah, Muhammad ur Rasulullah ka nizam” to mark International Youth Day and Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

The organization has also launched a nationwide tree plantation campaign aimed at promoting a greener and cleaner Pakistan.

Addressing an International Youth Day ceremony, MYL President Tabish Qayyum said Pakistan’s youth are the frontline force for the country’s future and must be given greater economic and political opportunities. He called for dedicated youth seats in national and provincial assemblies, the launch of a National Paid Internship Program for graduates and the provision of interest-free business loans to young entrepreneurs.

He said more than 65 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of young people and meaningful national development cannot be achieved without addressing their concerns. He urged policymakers to prioritize youth empowerment, eliminate drug abuse in educational institutions and restore sports facilities at the union council level.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Tabish Qayyum formally inaugurated the “Green and Free Pakistan” Tree Plantation Campaign during his visit to Gujranwala. He said the initiative reflects the commitment of young Pakistanis to environmental protection and national development.

Tree plantation activities were also carried out by MYL volunteers in various areas of Mardan, Swabi, Sialkot and other cities, where participants planted saplings and reaffirmed their commitment to a cleaner and greener Pakistan. The organization said the Youth Declaration highlights key proposals for youth welfare, education, employment, political participation and entrepreneurship, while the plantation campaign aims to encourage environmental responsibility among the younger generation. It added that both initiatives are part of MYL’s broader efforts to engage youth in nation-building and contribute positively to Pakistan’s future.