Breaking Through will be released in Thailand on September 7th 2023 by Thongkham Films

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – The Thailand distributor of, Thongkham Films Co., Ltd., released a poster of the movie today.is a Chinese sports film written and directed by Wang Fangfang, produced by Xu Zheng and starring Meng Meiqi and Xia Yu. The movie has been released in mainland China on February 252022.