Southco Introduces New High Strength Rotary Latches with Electronic Actuation and Door Status Sensors
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its rotary latch portfolio with new versions that can enable electronic actuation and provide an electronic door status signal. These new products offer increased security and access control in rugged environments. A symmetric design allows the same product to be used either in right and left hand positions, simplifying integration and inventory management.