JI hardens Lahore sit-in into three-stage campaign, ties end of protest to withdrawal of petroleum levy

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has escalated its eight-day occupation of a central Lahore protest site into a phased national campaign, with Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announcing that the sit-in will not be lifted until the federal government withdraws the petroleum levy, and setting out a sequence of shutter-down strikes, city protest camps and an eventual long march on Islamabad.



Addressing supporters on the eighth day of the sit-in on Sunday, the JI chief said the campaign had entered what he described as a decisive phase. The protest, which has dominated the city’s political weather for more than a week, is now the largest sustained street mobilisation Lahore has seen this year.



The roadmap set out by the party leadership moves in sequence. The Lahore sit-in continues indefinitely. A shutter-down strike follows after 12 Rabiul Awwal — a scheduling choice that places the trade stoppage after the Eid Miladun Nabi ﷺ observances rather than across them. Protest camps are then to be established in cities beyond Lahore, and the campaign is to culminate in a long march towards the federal capital.



The timing is not incidental. By deferring the strike call until after 12 Rabiul Awwal, the party avoids setting a commercial shutdown against the single most heavily observed religious occasion in the Punjab calendar, while retaining the mobilisational energy of the Rabiul Awwal period. It also gives the federal government a defined window in which to move on the levy before the campaign widens geographically.



The political standoff sharpened on Monday following a formal move from the federal government. The federal administration extended an invitation for talks in Islamabad and proposed a ministerial committee to negotiate with party leadership.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman explicitly rejected the committee and the invitation for talks in the capital, demanding that negotiations take place directly at the sit-in venue:

“It cannot happen that sit-ins are held in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar while negotiations take place in closed rooms in Islamabad,” Rehman stated, adding that any talks must focus on the complete abolition of the petroleum levy rather than procedural maneuvers.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced that a major public gathering would be held at the sit-in venue on Sunday night, and appealed directly to Lahore residents to attend. He said delegations from different sections of society would visit the protest site.



At the centre of the party’s economic case is an allegation about the refining sector. The JI emir alleged that locally produced diesel was being sold at prices set for imported diesel, allowing refineries to earn what he characterised as excessive profits.



That claim lands against a fuel-price trajectory that has moved consistently in one direction through August. Petrol stood at Rs327.62 per litre on 8 August, Rs325.43 on 14 August, Rs337.51 on 20 August, Rs337.78 on 21 August, and Rs341.59 from 22 August. High-speed diesel is currently at Rs368.29 per litre. For a city where a very large share of household and small-business transport runs on motorcycles and light commercial vehicles, that cumulative movement has been felt week by week rather than as a single shock — which is part of why the sit-in has been able to sustain attendance across eight days.



Speaking to The Lahore Times late on Sunday night, the JI chief issued a direct warning about any attempt to clear the protest site: “If any attempt is made to remove the sit-in, it won’t be Lahore — the whole of Pakistan will be shut down.”



Earlier the same day, at 9:49 AM, JI workers at the venue told The Lahore Times they would keep the sit-in going until their demands were accepted.



Separately, the JI emir opened a line of attack on the Punjab government’s record on women’s safety, telling The Lahore Times that the province had failed to protect women despite being led by a female chief minister. He cited 4,500 rape cases reported in Punjab last year.



The charge broadens the campaign beyond fuel pricing into provincial governance, and positions the party against the Punjab administration as well as the federal one — a significant shift for a protest that began as a single-issue economic mobilisation.



No response from the Punjab government or the federal Petroleum Division to the sit-in demands had been reported by the close of Monday evening.