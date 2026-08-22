Lahore Administration Proposes Five Designated Zones for Kite Strings Production Ahead of Basant 2027

LAHORE: City authorities have begun early preparations for Basant 2027, with the District Administration proposing five designated zones across the city where kite string (manjha/door) will be manufactured under strict government supervision, according to officials familiar with the planning process.

The proposed sites under consideration include Manawan Sports Complex, LDA City Nishtar, Raiwind Market, Rakh Tehra in Cantt, and the area near Sagian Bridge on the River Ravi. Within these zones, authorities plan to set up between 500 and 600 individual points where kite strings will be prepared ahead of the Lahore Basant 2027 (kite-flying festival).

Officials say the initiative is aimed at bringing string production under centralized oversight, with monitoring teams tasked with ensuring that no banned or chemically treated thread is used in the manufacturing process. Only formally approved strings by the government will be permitted for sale and use during the festival, and authorities have said they will work to curb the circulation of prohibited string varieties, which have long been linked to fatal accidents during Basant celebrations, including throat-slitting injuries to motorcyclists and pedestrians.

A key focus of this year’s planning is addressing supply shortages that hampered last year’s festival. During Basant 2026, manufacturers were given only about a month to produce kites, string, and related material, which officials say was insufficient time for proper production. The compressed timeline contributed to supply shortfalls and made it difficult for authorities to keep prices in check, as demand outpaced the available stock in the run-up to the event.

To avoid a repeat of that shortage, the District Administration is now considering allocating four to five months of lead time for manufacturers ahead of Basant 2027. Officials believe a longer production window will allow suppliers to build up adequate stock of kites, string, and spools, while also giving authorities more room to monitor pricing and prevent the kind of cost spikes seen in Basant 2026.

The proposal remains under review, and officials have not yet confirmed final locations, timelines, or the regulatory framework for approving manjha manufacturers. Basant, the traditional kite-flying festival that marks the arrival of spring, was banned in Punjab for over two decades due to safety concerns before authorities began exploring conditional, regulated revivals in recent years. Officials have repeatedly stressed that any future celebration will hinge on strict enforcement against banned thread and unregulated production.

Further details on the zones, monitoring mechanisms, and approval process for kite and string manufacturers are expected to be announced as the District Administration finalizes its plans in the coming months.