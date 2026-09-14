Relief Package a Positive Step Amid Global Oil Surge: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the federal government’s relief package for the people, saying the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership’s concern for the public amid difficult times was commendable.

In her statement, the Chief Minister thanked PML-N President Nawaz Sharif for his role in the relief package, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had introduced the measure on his direction.

The framing is politically deliberate. By routing credit for the package through the party president, the Chief Minister positions the relief as a PML-N decision rather than a purely administrative one — a construction the party has used consistently when announcing consumer-facing measures.

The Chief Minister noted that the rising trend in global oil prices was creating difficulties for people in developing countries. She said the increase in petroleum prices was affecting people across all segments of society worldwide.

Despite the challenging economic situation, she termed the Prime Minister’s relief package a positive step aimed at providing relief to the people.

That characterisation — relief offered in spite of, not because of, fiscal comfort — acknowledges the constraint the federal government is operating under. Petroleum levies remain among the most reliable revenue lines available to the centre, which is why targeted relief rather than across-the-board price cuts has become the preferred instrument.

The federal measure the Chief Minister welcomed was announced over the weekend, when the government launched a petrol relief scheme offering Rs100 off every litre for motorcycles, rickshaws and 800cc cars.

The targeting is significant for Punjab in particular. Motorcycles and rickshaws carry the bulk of daily commuting and last-mile goods movement in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala. A per-litre subsidy aimed at small-engine vehicles reaches low-income earners, students and self-employed riders far more directly than a general price reduction, which disproportionately benefits high-consumption users.

Fuel costs feed through to freight rates within weeks, and from there into the price of vegetables, poultry and daily-use items in the city’s markets.

The wider fiscal picture remains difficult. Structural liabilities continue to weigh on the energy sector, with gas circular debt reaching Rs3,600 billion and a three-year clearance plan reported to be in preparation.

The Chief Minister’s statement did not indicate whether the Punjab government intends to announce a complementary provincial package. Implementation detail — how eligible vehicle owners will be verified and how the subsidy will be disbursed at the pump — will determine whether the measure is felt at the household level or remains an announcement.