Section 144 in Force Till Sept 17, Cabinet Committee Told

LAHORE: A province-wide ban on gatherings of five or more people, on processions and on carrying weapons in public remains in force across Punjab until September 17, the Punjab Home Secretary told the 58th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, held at the Home Department on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Minister and Committee Chairman Khawaja Salman Rafique, with Provincial Minister and Co-Chairman Bilal Yasin in attendance. Provincial Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharth and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Rana Bilal Ahmed participated as special invitees.

Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the committee on prevailing law and order conditions, after which the committee conducted a detailed review of the situation across the province.

Also present were Additional IG Muhammad Ali Nekokara, Special Secretary Home Faisal Farid, the Additional IG (Special Branch), the DIG (Counter Terrorism Department), the Additional Secretary (Internal Security), the Additional Secretary (Prisons) and officials from relevant departments. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers from across Punjab joined via video link and gave district-level briefings.

Among the decisions taken, the committee approved the release of five prisoners on parole. The statement did not identify the prisoners or specify the grounds on which parole was granted.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi announced that Section 144 is in effect across Punjab from September 13 to 17. Under the order, there is a complete ban on the gathering of five or more people in public places, on processions, and on inciting others to participate in such gatherings. Carrying or displaying any type of weapon in public places is also strictly prohibited.

The Lahore Times reported the imposition of the order earlier, when Section 144 was extended across Punjab until September 17 amid mounting terror alerts.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that, in accordance with the Chief Minister’s directives, efforts are being made to ensure law and order throughout the province, and that the Punjab government is providing comprehensive security for all political and religious gatherings.

Elements that harm the lives and property of the public, violate the law, attack national institutions or incite social chaos will have to face the law, the Chairman said. He added that political and religious extremism on social media will not be tolerated under any circumstances and that the net is being tightened around such elements. He commended the efforts of law enforcement agencies.

Bilal Yasin said no leniency would be shown to those who disrupt law and order, adding that protecting the lives, property and assets of the public is the government’s foremost responsibility.

Rana Bilal Ahmed said all relevant institutions are ensuring consistent security arrangements and that all available resources are being deployed to maintain peace across the province.

The restrictions take effect while the provincial capital is managing a prolonged political sit-in, with the Jamaat-e-Islami protest on Mall Road entering its 30th day and organisers having announced a march on Islamabad for September 20.

The Chairman’s reference to online content follows a separate provincial push against misinformation, after Information Minister Azma Bokhari ordered a fact-based drive against disinformation in Punjab. Where the line falls between incitement and protected political speech is the question such enforcement usually raises, and the committee’s statement did not set out the criteria that will be applied.

Ordinary crime pressure in the capital remains a parallel concern, with Lahore recording 194 murders and 331 attempted murder cases so far this year.

The committee did not indicate whether Section 144 will be extended beyond September 17, nor how the restriction on gatherings will be reconciled with the assurance of security for political and religious events. Both questions become live ahead of the announced September 20 march.