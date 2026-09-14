Karachi to Dig Up 94km of Roads for K-IV Water Pipelines

KARACHI: Karachi is heading into another prolonged construction squeeze, with roughly 94 kilometres of giant water pipelines to be laid beneath the city under the K-IV augmentation works, a component backed by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Steel pipelines of 72-inch and 96-inch diameter will be driven through major highways and arterial roads. The official environmental and social assessment for the scheme records that around 20 important roads and corridors will be affected, with excavation running from the city’s east to west and from the north into the central districts.

A 72-inch diameter line is to be laid from Hassan Square to Gul Bai. The roads in its path include the Eastern Bypass, Pakistan Steel Road, Mehran Highway, routes linked to Malir and Wali Junction, the M-9 and M-10 Link Road, New Karachi University Link Road, Dr Mushtaq Hussain Road and Maulana Obaidullah Sindhi Road.

Also listed as severely affected are Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Allama Shabbir Ahmed Usmani Road, Sardar Ali Sabri Road, University Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Nazimabad Road, State Avenue and the Gul Bai corridors. Together these carry a substantial share of the city’s daily commuter and freight traffic.

K-IV, formally the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, is designed to bring water from Keenjhar Lake in Thatta district. Its first phase targets 260 million gallons per day against an eventual design capacity of 650 MGD. The bulk conveyance line is being built by WAPDA on the federal government’s behalf, while the augmentation network — the pipes that actually distribute that water inside Karachi — falls to the Sindh government through the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Without the augmentation grid, water delivered to the city’s edge cannot reach consumers. Officials told a Senate standing committee earlier this year that Karachi’s requirement stands at about 1,200 million gallons a day, and that augmentation work would slow in densely populated pockets. Project documents put the augmentation cost near Rs74 billion, with the World Bank and AIIB each carrying about 40 per cent and Sindh the balance — a financing structure that, like other utility-sector commitments reported, ties disbursement to environmental and resettlement compliance.

The timing is the problem. Karachi is still absorbing the Red Line corridor works, broken carriageways, potholes, dust and the backlog of projects that were opened but never closed. The next phase promises a familiar sequence: road closures, traffic diversions, heavy machinery, noise and interrupted business activity along commercial stretches.

Construction dust is not a cosmetic issue either. Long-running excavation on arterial roads adds to particulate loads in ways that mirror the air-quality pressures documented in Punjab, where a recent study found fossil fuels driving more than twice the black carbon of biomass in Lahore.

The assessment’s mitigation commitments — traffic management, dust suppression, phased trenching and grievance redressal — will determine whether 94 kilometres of trenching becomes a manageable inconvenience or another open-ended disruption. Sequencing will be the test: whether corridors are dug and restored in phases, or opened simultaneously across the east-west spread.

Karachi has seen both approaches. The city’s patience, and the credibility of the lenders’ compliance framework, now rest on which one is chosen.