Three nationalist leaders signed a document in Cardiff that binds nobody and changes everything. The memorandum is not a rupture in the British constitution — it is an invoice for thirty years of devolution granted without fiscal fairness, and Westminster can refuse the referendum without refusing the bill.

The latest agreement involving Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could prove to be a significant development in determining the future of the United Kingdom, said the journalist and strategic affairs expert Dr. Hamid Khan Al-Mashriqi.

Speaking from London, Al-Mashriqi said the development should not be viewed merely as a political declaration, but as a reflection of growing public sentiment in the devolved nations. He noted that many people in Scotland and Northern Ireland opposed Brexit and argued that concerns over political representation, resources and economic opportunities have continued to grow.

He said the UK is facing a weakened economy and an increasingly polarised society, while immigration and the rise of right-wing politics have added to domestic tensions. Westminster, he argued, should focus more closely on its internal challenges rather than becoming excessively involved in external conflicts and costly foreign engagements.

Al-Mashriqi pointed to the growing support for Scottish independence and said the political landscape indicated that Westminster could face serious constitutional challenges in the coming months and years.

He stressed that the issue was not simply about “divorcing” from the United Kingdom but about demands for greater sovereignty. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, he said, have expressed concerns that resources, employment opportunities and other economic benefits have not been distributed fairly compared with London and England.

According to Al-Mashriqi, the UK’s constitutional union has long faced questions over its historical foundations. If public sentiment continues moving towards greater autonomy or independence, politicians will increasingly be under pressure to respond.

He said a future referendum could produce a significantly different outcome from Scotland’s previous independence vote, arguing that the narrow margin in favour of remaining in the UK had diminished and that political sentiment was now shifting in the opposite direction.

Dr. Hamid Khan Al-Mashriqi is an international strategic affairs expert, foreign policy analyst, and contributor for The Lahore Times. He is a Pakistani analyst, a fellow at Chatham House, and has represented Pakistan and the United Kingdom at the World Economic Forum, the United Nations General Assembly, and other international forums.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.