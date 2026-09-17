PTI Leader Ijaz Satti Death: Final Cause Awaited After Police Custody

RAWALPINDI:Local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Satti died on Wednesday, reportedly during police action, hours after he was arrested by Westridge police in Rawalpindi. The final cause of death will only be established after confirmation from the relevant authorities.

According to sources, Westridge police took Satti into custody on Wednesday. He was being driven away in a police vehicle when he allegedly suffered a heart attack on the way.

Sources further claimed that police left his body at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and then departed.

Further details of the incident, including the circumstances of the arrest and the exact cause of death, were awaiting confirmation from the authorities at the time of reporting. The grounds on which Satti was arrested were not disclosed in the available information.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the death of Ijaz Satti, Senior Vice President of the party’s Rawalpindi Cantonment chapter, who reportedly died in police custody after being detained during a raid on his residence. The party has demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab immediately explain the circumstances that led to his death.

Ijaz Satti was a local PTI figure in Rawalpindi and had contested as the party’s candidate from Ward No. 6 of the Cantonment Board.

Cantonment board elections form an important tier of local representation in garrison cities such as Rawalpindi, and ward-level candidates are often closely tied to neighbourhood politics and grassroots party organisation.

Pakistan has a specific legal framework for deaths that occur while a person is in state custody. The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022 was enacted to criminalise torture and custodial deaths, and it assigns the investigation of such complaints to an agency independent of the police force involved.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, a death in police custody also warrants a judicial inquiry by a magistrate, in addition to any departmental inquiry.

Legal experts say a post-mortem examination is central in such cases, as it establishes whether death resulted from natural causes, such as a cardiac event, or from other factors. A transparent medico-legal process protects both the rights of the deceased’s family and the credibility of the police.

Deaths during arrest or transport are always sensitive, particularly when they involve a political worker. At the same time, sudden cardiac events are a recognised medical possibility during stressful situations, which is why independent medical evidence rather than speculation must determine the facts.

Police in Punjab have in recent years expanded body cameras, digital record-keeping and Safe City surveillance, partly to bring clarity to contested incidents. Whether any such records exist for Wednesday’s journey has not been reported. Senior police leadership in the province has also stressed internal accountability alongside welfare within the force.

The immediate steps are expected to include the medical examination, formal recording of the incident and an inquiry into the sequence of events after the arrest. Any statement from Rawalpindi police, the district administration or the deceased’s family is likely to shape how the case proceeds.