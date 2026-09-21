Five Child Abuse Arrests in One Day as Lahore Cases Climb 20%

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested five men in separate cases of sexual abuse, attempted sexual abuse and harassment of children in Nishtar Colony, Defence, Manga Mandi, Shalimar and Baghbanpura. The victims were three boys — aged nine, ten, and a younger child whose age was not disclosed — and two girls, one of them 16 and the other a schoolgirl.

At least four of the five suspects were not strangers in the usual sense. One was the boy’s teacher. One lured a child playing in his street into his home. Two targeted girls on the routes they took to school and an academy. In the fifth case, police did not say how the suspect reached the boy. Four of the five cases reached police because a mother called the 15 emergency line or filed the complaint herself.

The arrests arrive against police records showing 484 child sexual abuse cases registered in Lahore in the first seven months of 2026, against 402 in the same period last year — a 20 percent rise concentrated in Iqbal Town and Saddar divisions. What those records do not yet show is how many of these cases end in a conviction.

The most serious case came from Nishtar Colony. According to SP Model Town Asad Ali, a nine-year-old boy was playing in his street when a man coaxed him into his house, sexually abused him and then fled. Nishtar Colony police traced the suspect, identified as Shehryar, to Siddique Road and arrested him. A case has been registered and he has been handed to the Gender Cell.

In Defence C, SHO Asif Farid acted on a call to the 15 helpline and detained a suspect named Rashid over the attempted sexual abuse of a ten-year-old boy. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the boy’s mother, and SP Cantt said the suspect had been sent to the investigation wing.

In Manga Mandi, on the city’s southern edge, police arrested a teacher, identified as Aqib, over the alleged attempted sexual abuse of a young boy whom police say he intimidated into silence. The suspect was traced within hours of the FIR being registered.

Two further cases involved girls. On the orders of the DIG Operations, Shalimar police arrested Khalil, alias Billa, who police say repeatedly harassed a 16-year-old student on her way to and from a local academy. When the girl’s mother told him to stop, he allegedly abused her verbally and threatened both mother and daughter with serious consequences.

In Baghbanpura, a mother called 15 to report that her young daughter was facing obscene behaviour from a man on her way to and from school. A Safe City officer set up a conference call through the Virtual Center for Child Safety, reassured the family, and alerted police, who arrested the suspect.

Taken together, the four cases with published circumstances describe abuse that happens inside ordinary routines rather than at their edges. A child playing outside his own home. A boy in a teacher’s care. Girls walking the same route to school or an academy every day. That is consistent with the national picture in which Sahil, the child protection organisation, again found in its 2025 Cruel Numbers report that acquaintances were the group most commonly involved in child sexual abuse.

Three of the five victims were boys. That too matches the data. Sahil’s 2025 figures showed girls accounted for 53 percent of reported child abuse victims nationally and boys 47 percent, with children aged 11 to 15 the most vulnerable and boys slightly more affected than girls in that bracket. Public discussion of child abuse in Pakistan still tends to centre on girls; Monday’s arrests are a reminder that the risk to boys is close to equal.

The fourth pattern is the most hopeful. In four of the five cases a mother either placed the call or signed the complaint. The 15 helpline and the Safe City child safety centre gave those complaints a direct route to action, and police acted fast. Speed of arrest has become a routine feature of Lahore Police, and in these five cases it appears to have been real. The harder question is what happens after the arrest, and on that the record is thinner.

Earlier reported on August 31 that child sexual abuse cases registered in Lahore rose 20 percent in the first seven months of 2026. The rise was uneven. Iqbal Town division recorded an increase of more than 80 percent, and Saddar rose by 32 cases.

Child sexual abuse cases registered in Lahore, by police division

Division Jan–Jul 2025 Jan–Jul 2026 Change City 72 80 +11% Cantt 109 112 +3% Civil Lines 21 30 +43% Saddar 78 110 +41% Iqbal Town 42 76 +81% Model Town* 80 76 −5% Total 402 484 +20%

Source: Lahore Police records, as reported by The Lahore Times, August 31, 2026.

The provincial and national numbers point the same way. Sahil counted 3,630 child abuse cases across Pakistan in 2025, an 8 percent rise on 2024, with Punjab accounting for 73 percent. Of the cases Sahil documented, 2,003 involved child sexual abuse. Separate reports indicated that 32 children were killed after sexual abuse in Punjab over two years, according to police records.

A rise in registered cases is not necessarily a rise in abuse. It can also reflect better reporting in which less stigma, more accessible complaint channels, and fewer police stations able to refuse an FIR. Sahil’s finding that 82 percent of reported child abuse cases in 2025 were registered with police suggests that, at least among cases that surface in the media, registration is no longer the main barrier. Monday’s five cases, all of which moved quickly from complaint to FIR, fit that picture.

The gap now lies downstream. Lahore Police do not routinely publish how many child abuse cases result in a charge sheet, how many end in compromise between families, how many medico-legal examinations are completed on time, or how many produce a conviction. Forensic weaknesses can undo a case even after a swift arrest, as the Lahore High Court’s decision to grant bail in an Okara child rape case on the basis of forensic findings showed this month.

The legal architecture exists. The 2016 amendments to the Penal Code created specific offences of child sexual abuse; the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act of 2020 set up the ZARRA agency for missing children; Punjab runs the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau; and Lahore Police route such cases to the Gender Cell. The Safe City child safety centre that handled the Baghbanpura call is a newer layer. What remains unmeasured in public is whether the chain holds from the 15 call to the courtroom. Earlier arrests in Shalimar, New Anarkali and last week’s five arrests in sexual abuse cases will be the test of that chain as their cases reach trial.