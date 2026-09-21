Saudi National Day 2026: Pak-Saudi Bond From Faith to Defence

Every year on September 23, the Saudi nation celebrates its National Day. On September 23, 1932, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud proclaimed the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This year, Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 96th National Day. Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia, which date back to the earliest days of Pakistan, rest on religious devotion, defence cooperation, economic interests and historic ties. Saudi Arabia is an important spiritual centre of the Muslim world, while Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed country in the Muslim world. For Pakistanis, the relationship with Makkah and Madinah is not merely a matter of foreign policy; it is a matter of faith. This religious bond makes Pak-Saudi relations unique.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia established relations soon after Pakistan’s independence, and the relationship gradually grew into a strong partnership. Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to welcome the emergence of Pakistan as a new Muslim state. In 1951, the two countries signed their first treaty of friendship and cooperation. In 1954, King Saud visited Pakistan and described it as his second home. Looking at the Pakistani flag, he reportedly said, “This flag is mine. It is my country.” The reign of King Faisal opened another chapter in bilateral relations, marked in particular by his efforts to promote Muslim unity. Faisalabad and Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi bear his name, while the Faisal Masjid in Islamabad remains a symbol of his support.

The deep attachment of Pakistanis to the Two Holy Mosques gives special importance to the facilities provided to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. Smart Hajj applications, electronic services, medical facilities and modern monitoring systems have made Hajj arrangements far more organised. Saudi Arabia has also rendered a major service in the publication and distribution of the Holy Quran. The King Fahd Complex in Madinah has an annual production capacity of 18 million copies of various publications, and has published translations of the meanings of the Quran in 78 languages.

Saudi Arabia has stood with Pakistan in difficult times. During the wars of 1965 and 1971, it extended political, diplomatic and financial support to Pakistan. After Pakistan’s nuclear tests in 1998 and the international sanctions that followed, Saudi Arabia supplied oil to Pakistan on deferred payment. After the 2005 earthquake, and during floods and other disasters, Saudi assistance continued to reach Pakistan. Support for reconstruction and financial deposits have also helped Pakistan’s economy through difficult periods.

Defence and security cooperation is another important pillar of Pak-Saudi relations. In 1967, a defence cooperation arrangement began Pakistan’s role in training Saudi armed forces personnel, a partnership that has continued for decades. On September 17, 2025, the two countries signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh, under which aggression against either country is to be treated as aggression against both. More recently, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in Makkah on August 7, 2026. The agreement states that an armed attack against any one of the three countries shall be regarded as an attack against all, and emphasises collective security, peace and regional stability. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has described the accord as defensive in nature and not directed against any country.

Pak-Saudi relations are now moving beyond religious and defence cooperation towards economic partnership. Through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), cooperation is expanding in agriculture, information technology, renewable energy, minerals and other sectors. Saudi interest in projects such as Reko Diq reflects this direction. Saudi Vision 2030 is also creating opportunities for Pakistani engineers, IT professionals, skilled workers and other professionals. Millions of Pakistanis live and work in Saudi Arabia and contribute to its development, while their remittances remain vital to Pakistan’s economy.

At the diplomatic level, Saudi ambassadors in Pakistan have helped strengthen economic, cultural and educational links. The bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia continues to grow. On the 96th National Day of Saudi Arabia, the Pakistani nation extends heartfelt congratulations to the people of Saudi Arabia and prays for the security, progress and prosperity of the Kingdom. May Allah Almighty further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, cooperation and mutual trust between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Ameen.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.