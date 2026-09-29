Pakistani passport slides nine places to 183rd

Pakistan’s passport has fallen to 183rd place in the 2026 global ranking published by Passport Reports, down from 174th in 2025. The Pakistan Passport Ranking records a Mobility Score slipped from 44 to 42. Only Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan rank lower.

The Mobility Score counts the destinations Pakistani passport holders can enter without a visa obtained in advance. Of the 42, nine are visa-free, 29 offer a visa on arrival and four require an electronic travel authorisation (eTA). In Passport Reports’ data, the visa-on-arrival category also covers other simplified-entry arrangements, such as eVisas. A visa is required in advance for the remaining 156 destinations, which gives Pakistan global access of 21.2%. Passport Reports publishes passport reports for 199 countries in 34 languages.

Global and Asian position

Pakistan ranks 47th among 50 Asian passports. On the separate welcoming ranking, which measures how open a country is to foreign visitors, it stands 142nd of 199. It is last of 60 countries with English as an official language and 7th of eight federal parliamentary republics.

Access varies sharply by region. Africa offers the widest access at 40.7%, with two visa-free, three eTA and 17 visa-on-arrival destinations. The Caribbean follows at 37.5% and Oceania at 35.7%. Access in Asia is 16.3%, with no visa-free destinations, one eTA destination and seven visa-on-arrival destinations. All 47 European destinations in the report require a visa, leaving Europe at 0%.

Among visa-free destinations, Dominica allows stays of up to 180 days and Vanuatu 120 days. Barbados, The Gambia, Haiti, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines allow 90 days. In the eTA category, Côte d’Ivoire (with pre-registration), Kenya and Seychelles (with tourist registration) allow 90 days, and Sri Lanka allows 30. Destinations offering a visa on arrival or an eVisa include Azerbaijan (30 days), Nepal (150 days) and Vietnam (90 days).

Citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can enter Pakistan visa-free, with an electronic authorisation or visa-on-arrival arrangements. Pakistani passport holders, however, need a visa to visit all six. The report also lists countries where the pattern is reversed: they give Pakistani travellers visa-free, eTA or visa-on-arrival access but require their own citizens to obtain a visa for Pakistan.

Standing in international groups

Among the members of each group included in the dataset, Pakistan ranks 158th of 159 World Trade Organization members, 54th of 57 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation states and 129th of 132 G77 countries. It is last among the 10 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members, the 56 Commonwealth countries and the nine D-8 countries.

The 2026 result reverses two years of modest gains. Pakistan ranked 169th in 2020 with a score of 36, 179th in 2022 with 45, 180th in 2023 with 47, 175th in 2024 with 47 and 174th in 2025 with 44. Its 2026 rank is 14 places lower than in 2020, even though its score is six points higher. Passport Reports does not attribute a cause to the changes.

Passport Reports ranks passports first by Mobility Score. When scores are equal, it compares the number of visa-free destinations, then eTA destinations, then visa-on-arrival or related simplified-entry destinations. Passports that match on all four measures share a rank.

Source: Passport Reports