Afghan Charity Says Brokers Charge $3,000 for Pakistan Visas

London-based ACAA says the sums are middlemen’s charges, not official Pakistani fees, and that Afghans already holding visas for third countries cannot find a way out. UN data shows Iran accounts for nearly nine in ten deportations this year, and Britain’s new sponsorship routes do not reach anyone still inside Afghanistan.

LAHORE: Afghans trying to leave their country are being asked to pay as much as $3,000 to middlemen for Pakistani visa arrangements, a British refugee charity said, warning that even people who hold permission to settle in a third country are stranded because they cannot reach an airport that will fly them there.

The Afghanistan and Central Asian Association (ACAA), based in Feltham in west London, said the figure came from reports it had received and was careful about where it laid the blame. The amounts “do not represent official Pakistani government visa fees”, it said, attributing them to unofficial intermediaries and brokers.

That distinction matters. Pakistan’s Directorate General of Immigration and Passports lists visit and tourist visas for Afghan nationals as free in all categories on its published fee schedule, with a single-entry work or business visa priced at $100. A demand for $3,000 is therefore not a fee at all but a premium charged for access, and it is several times what the average Afghan earns in a year on World Bank income estimates.

“An Afghan family should not have to pay thousands of dollars to intermediaries simply to reach a neighbouring country,” said Darius Nasimi, the charity’s head of funding and partnerships.

Permission to travel, no way to go

The charity’s sharper complaint concerns people who have done everything asked of them. It says it knows of Afghans who have obtained visas or immigration permission for another country and are still in Afghanistan because they cannot arrange the journey.

The obstacle is geography as much as paperwork. No scheduled non-stop passenger flights link Kabul with Britain, so a traveller cleared for the United Kingdom must change planes in Pakistan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye or elsewhere. Each of those countries sets its own conditions for entry or transit, and airlines will not board a passenger who lacks them.

“Imagine being told that you have permission to travel to safety, only to discover that you cannot reach the country that has agreed to receive you,” Nasimi said. “A visa is meaningless if you cannot reach safety.”

He said governments had to accept that granting immigration permission was one part of the answer and that practical arrangements for departure were the other.

A region closing its doors

Pakistan has for decades been the main corridor for Afghans heading to Britain, the United States, Canada and Europe, the charity noted. Western embassies closed in Kabul after the Taliban takeover in August 2021, and much of the visa and resettlement processing for Afghans moved to Islamabad.

That corridor has narrowed. The Torkham crossing was shut for weeks early this year during clashes between Pakistani forces and the Afghan Taliban, and when it reopened on March 31 it did so for the controlled, one-way return of Afghans leaving Pakistan, according to a travel advisory published in July by the tour operator Saiga Tours. Regular trade through the crossing has been suspended since Oct. 12, 2025, the Pakistani data site Pakera reported.

The closures followed a sharp deterioration in relations. Islamabad blames militant attacks on its soil on groups sheltering across the border, an allegation the Taliban administration denies, and this newspaper has reported on the Kohat attack, the air strikes that followed and mediation by Qatar and Turkiye.

Pakistan has kept some humanitarian exceptions. Its immigration service offers a three-month visa on arrival at Torkham for seriously ill or injured Afghans, sick children and pregnant women, and a treatment visa of up to six months through its missions in Afghanistan, according to Pakera’s reading of the official page.

The other exits are no wider. Iran has tightened documentation rules and stepped up removals, the charity said, while Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan keep restrictive entry regimes for Afghan passport holders and offer no broad humanitarian transit. UNHCR recorded more than 1,260 Afghans, some of them refugees and asylum seekers, as returned from Tajikistan this year up to August.

What the deportation data shows

Citing UNHCR’s data portal for the Afghanistan situation, the charity said 619,030 deportations to Afghanistan were recorded in 2026 up to Oct. 24. About 547,100 were from Iran, about 70,500 from Pakistan and about 1,430 from Tajikistan.

On those figures Iran is responsible for roughly 88% of this year’s deportations and Pakistan for about 11%, a proportion that tends to disappear in coverage that treats the two neighbours as one story.

Pakistan’s longer record is much larger in volume and different in kind. UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration count about 2.75 million returns from Pakistan between September 2023, when Islamabad launched its drive against foreigners without legal status, and October 2026. More than 279,000 of those, about one in ten, were deportations.

The remainder are recorded as returns, but the agencies’ own surveys complicate the word voluntary. Fear of arrest was the main reason for leaving among 95% of undocumented Afghans and holders of Afghan Citizen Cards interviewed, according to a joint update reported by DID Press. The same series recorded 86,644 arrests and detentions of Afghans in Pakistan between Jan. 1 and Oct. 17, the Afghan broadcaster Amu TV reported.

The counts themselves vary by method. The agencies’ weekly flash update put returns from Pakistan this year at 812,131 by Oct. 17, while UNHCR’s consolidated portal series stood at about 721,700 a week later. In Punjab, returns have passed 143,000 and landlords face hundreds of cases for renting to people without papers.

Pakistan’s side of the ledger

Islamabad’s position is that it has sheltered Afghans for more than four decades, that about 4.4 million were living in the country in October 2023 by its own count, and that the repatriation plan applies to those without valid documents. Officials frame it as a security measure.

Nasimi has acknowledged that history. “We recognise that Pakistan has hosted large numbers of Afghan refugees for several decades,” he told this newspaper earlier this month, when the UK reopened its refugee door a crack.

Pakistan’s courts have also drawn lines. When the medical regulator ordered Afghan students home in September, the Lahore High Court barred colleges from expelling them.

There is a further point Western capitals rarely concede. Thousands of Afghans who worked with foreign forces and aid agencies were told in 2021 to go to Islamabad and wait for resettlement. Many waited for years, and Britain closed its two Afghan-specific schemes to new applicants in July 2025. Pakistan was left hosting people that richer governments had promised to take.

A broker market damages Pakistan as well. The networks that sell visa arrangements overlap with those that move people illegally, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered a crackdown on the entire human smuggling chain, with the Federal Investigation Agency making arrests in a nationwide operation against visa fraud. The charity did not name any broker or say where the payments were made, and its claim could not be independently verified.

Britain’s offer and its gap

The charity welcomed the Home Office’s new sponsorship routes, under which community groups, universities and employers can sponsor refugees in seven host countries including Pakistan. First arrivals are expected in autumn 2027, starting in the hundreds.

The design exposes the problem the charity describes. Applicants must already be outside their country of nationality, so an Afghan woman activist or former government employee still in Kabul cannot qualify until she has crossed a border that is, for practical purposes, closed to her.

“There is little point offering someone a route to the UK if they cannot leave Afghanistan or access a connecting flight without facing excessive visa costs, restrictive borders or dangerous journeys,” Nasimi said.

To illustrate what fills the gap, the charity pointed to a Refugee Council report, What Happened to the Warm Welcome?, based on Home Office statistics. In the year to March 2023, 8,429 Afghans crossed the Channel in small boats while 96 were newly resettled under the routes examined, a ratio of almost 90 to one. The figures are three years old, and the charity said they show an imbalance of long standing.

It argued that the journey to the Channel starts with the first closed door. Someone who cannot get a Pakistani visa, enter Iran or board an international flight is pushed toward smugglers long before reaching Europe.

Seven demands

The charity set out seven requests to the British government, UNHCR, the IOM and Afghanistan’s neighbours.

The first is a humanitarian transit mechanism through Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states for Afghans who already hold valid visas or resettlement approvals. The second is a coordinated system to find and assist stranded visa holders. The third is work with neighbouring governments on affordable, transparent visa processes that cut brokers out.

It also wants wider British pathways for family reunion, study and work, coordination with airlines and immigration authorities at existing aviation hubs, firm adherence to the principle that no one is returned to persecution, and a formal role for refugee-led organisations in identifying cases and making referrals.

The group, founded in 1999 by Nooralhaq Nasimi, who arrived in Britain as a refugee, said it wanted to work with the Home Office, local authorities and regional migration partnerships on referrals and community sponsorship.

A transit deal

A transit corridor is not a new idea, and Pakistan has reason to treat it cautiously. The country’s experience is that people admitted for a few weeks of processing can remain for years when the receiving government slows down or changes policy.

An arrangement that answered that concern would need three things from the West. Cases would have to be cleared before travel, so that transit meant days in Islamabad and not an indefinite stay. Sponsoring governments would have to carry the cost of accommodation and flights. And numbers would have to be published, so that Pakistan could show its own public that each arrival was matched by a departure.

On Pakistan’s side, a named desk for third-country visa holders and a published processing time would do more to undercut the brokers than any number of arrests, because the middleman’s product is certainty and the state can supply it for nothing.

“Safe routes must exist in practice, not just on paper,” Nasimi said. With the Afghan winter closing mountain passes and deportations from Iran running at more than 12,000 a week on this year’s average, the people he is speaking for do not have long to wait for an answer.