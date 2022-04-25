DC Hyd asks traders at Bachat Bazaar to provide relief to people

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fwad Ghaffar Soomro paid a surprise visit to Bachat Bazaar set up at the Expo center and asked traders to provide consumers with food to people at nominal prices fixed by the government. Additional deputy commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimari and other officers accompanied him on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner asked traders and merchants at Bachat Bazaar to provide consumer items of daily use to people on nominal and on less than markets so as to provide relief to them. DC lauded the work of officers of administration and asked them to continue their work. On this occasion, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher briefed the deputy commissioner on the working of Bachat Bazaar.

