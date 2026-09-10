Lahore Market Rate List for Thursday, 10 Sept 2026

LAHORE: The tomato block gave the answer The Lahore Times was waiting for. Local tomato fell Rs15 to Rs180 per kilogram on Thursday’s official rate list and the Iranian line beneath it fell Rs20 to Rs130, a second consecutive session on the notification and a widening gap under the domestic grade. The poultry column, frozen for two sessions, was cut on every line.

The daily notification issued by the Market Committee, Lahore, under the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department carried cuts on six vegetable lines and rises on four. The fruit sheet moved on three lines, all of them up. The mango column held at three varieties for a seventh session.

Broiler meat came down Rs8 to Rs468 per kilogram and the live bird Rs5 at every stage of the chain. Eggs went the other way for the first time in six sessions.

Diesel was raised for a fifth consecutive review, by Rs6.72 to Rs392.67 per litre, the largest single move of the run.

Item Wednesday → Thursday Broiler meat, retail Rs476 → Rs468 Broiler chicken, live wholesale Rs314 → Rs309 Farm eggs (per dozen) Rs241 → Rs242 Tomato (local) Rs195 → Rs180 Tomato (Iranian) Rs150 → Rs130 Okra Rs180 → Rs170 Capsicum Rs250 → Rs240 Cucumber (farm) Rs90 → Rs80 Cauliflower Rs160 → Rs170 Bitter gourd Rs150 → Rs160 Petrol (per litre) Rs364.35 → Rs367.75 Diesel (per litre) Rs385.95 → Rs392.67

Meat, poultry and eggs

Every stage of the live chain was cut by Rs5. The farm gate rate came down to Rs295 per kilogram, the wholesale rate for live birds to Rs309 and the retail rate for live birds to Rs323. Broiler meat at the retail counter was cut Rs8 to Rs468.

Eggs moved in the opposite direction. The dozen was notified at Rs242, up Rs1 after five sessions flat, with the wholesale crate up Rs30 to Rs7,140.

The spread between the live wholesale bird at Rs309 and dressed retail meat at Rs468 narrowed to Rs159, from Rs162 on Wednesday.

The notification repeats its standard rider on weight: broiler meat will not include the beak or the undressed gizzard containing feed, while cleaned gizzard may be counted in the weight.

Mutton and beef are notified separately from the Market Committee’s daily produce and poultry sheets and do not appear on Thursday’s notification. This paper last reported them at Rs1,600 and Rs800 per kilogram.

Vegetables

Local tomato fell Rs15 to Rs180 per kilogram, a second consecutive cut. The line has now given back Rs25 from the Rs205 it reached on Monday, though it remains Rs35 above the Rs145 it was quoted at before the September run began.

Iranian tomato, which returned to the sheet at Rs150 on Wednesday after a fortnight’s absence, held its place and fell Rs20 to Rs130, with the second grade at Rs120. The import is now Rs50 below the local first grade, against Rs45 on Wednesday.

Sugar-free potato came down Rs2 to Rs30, the cheapest line on the vegetable column. New potato with raw skin was left unquoted for a further session.

Three short-cycle lines extended their runs. Okra fell Rs10 to Rs170, a fourth consecutive cut from the Rs240 it reached through the wet days. Capsicum eased Rs10 to Rs240 for a third consecutive session. Farm cucumber came down Rs10 to Rs80.

Four lines rose. Cauliflower added Rs10 to Rs170, its first move in a week, which puts it level with okra after the two lines swapped direction on the same morning. Bitter gourd rose Rs10 to Rs160 and ridge gourd Rs10 to Rs100. Desi lemon added a further Rs10 to Rs165, a second consecutive Rs10 rise.

The rest of the sheet stood still. Onion held at Rs215 per kilogram after two consecutive Rs10 cuts. Thai ginger held at Rs335 and Chinese ginger at Rs320, keeping the two imported gingers at the top of the vegetable column. Desi garlic held at Rs165 and Harnai garlic at Rs290, while Chinese garlic went unquoted for a ninth session. Fenugreek stayed at Rs300, green chilli at Rs130, bottle gourd at Rs140, Chinese carrot at Rs130, cabbage at Rs120, thick beans at Rs120, desi tinday at Rs180, Chinese lemon at Rs105, brinjal at Rs100, arvi at Rs80, farm spinach at Rs65 and pumpkin at Rs35.

Desi cucumber, desi carrot, turnip, radish, qulfa and mazoo were all left unquoted. One row in the tomato block carried neither a name nor a rate.

Fruit

Three lines moved on the fruit sheet and all three moved up.

Gacha special apple rose Rs10 to Rs385 per kilogram, its fifth rise in six sessions, and hill Kala Kulu apple in the special grade added Rs10 to Rs330. Gacha first grade held at Rs250 and the plain hill grade at Rs200.

New desi pomegranate rose Rs10 to Rs320.

The mango column was frozen for a seventh session. Chaunsa late held at Rs315, Ratth at Rs295 and black Chaunsa at Rs250. Anwar Ratol, Fajri, Chaunsa Moosi, white Chaunsa, plain Chaunsa and raw mango were blank again.

Everything else held. Sundar Khani grapes remained the costliest listed item at Rs595 a kilogram, ahead of coconut at Rs485 each and Irani dates at Rs435. Gola grapes held at Rs285, pear at Rs330, special peach at Rs330, papaya at Rs270, guava at Rs200, persimmon at Rs200, cheeku at Rs195 and garma at Rs185. Iraqi dates held at Rs340 and Aseel dates at Rs315, with the second Aseel grade easing Rs3 to Rs295. Sweet potato held at Rs80 and sugarcane sticks at Rs55. First-grade banana held at Rs190 per dozen and second grade at Rs140, sweet orange at Rs180, musambi at Rs130, grapefruit at Rs23 each and Lakki corn cobs at Rs30 each. First-grade peach, plum and white apricot were unquoted.

Official rate list, Thursday 10 September 2026

Rates below are per kilogram unless stated otherwise, as notified by the Market Committee, Lahore. Grade A is the awwal column on the official sheet and Grade B the doim. A dash means the item was not quoted.

Meat, poultry and eggs

Item Unit Rate Broiler chicken (live, farm gate) per kg Rs295 Broiler chicken (live, wholesale) per kg Rs309 Broiler chicken (live, retail) per kg Rs323 Broiler meat (retail) per kg Rs468 Farm eggs per crate Rs7,140 Farm eggs per dozen Rs242

Vegetables

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Onion per kg Rs215 Rs205 Potato (sugar-free) per kg Rs30 Rs27 Potato (new, raw skin) per kg – – Tomato (local) per kg Rs180 Rs170 Tomato (Iranian) per kg Rs130 Rs120 Garlic (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Garlic (Harnai) per kg Rs290 Rs275 Garlic (China) per kg – – Ginger (Thailand) per kg Rs335 Rs320 Ginger (China) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Okra per kg Rs170 Rs162 Capsicum per kg Rs240 Rs230 Brinjal per kg Rs100 Rs95 Cabbage per kg Rs120 Rs115 Cauliflower per kg Rs170 Rs162 Arvi per kg Rs80 Rs76 Spinach (farm) per kg Rs65 Rs62 Beans (thick) per kg Rs120 Rs114 Tinday (desi) per kg Rs180 Rs172 Pumpkin per kg Rs35 Rs32 Green chilli per kg Rs130 Rs124 Bitter gourd per kg Rs160 Rs152 Cucumber (farm) per kg Rs80 Rs76 Cucumber (desi) per kg – – Bottle gourd per kg Rs140 Rs134 Ridge gourd per kg Rs100 Rs95 Carrot (China) per kg Rs130 Rs124 Carrot (desi) per kg – – Lemon (desi) per kg Rs165 Rs157 Lemon (China) per kg Rs105 Rs100 Fenugreek per kg Rs300 Rs285 Turnip per kg – – Radish per kg – – Qulfa per kg – – Mazoo per kg – –

Fruit

Item Unit Grade A Grade B Mango (Chaunsa late) per kg Rs315 Rs300 Mango (Ratth) per kg Rs295 Rs282 Mango (Chaunsa black) per kg Rs250 Rs240 Mango (Anwar Ratol) per kg – – Mango (Fajri) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa Moosi) per kg – – Mango (Chaunsa white) per kg – – Mango (raw) per kg – – Apple (Gacha special) per kg Rs385 Rs360 Apple (Gacha first) per kg Rs250 Rs232 Apple (Kala Kulu hill, special) per kg Rs330 Rs310 Apple (Kala Kulu hill) per kg Rs200 Rs187 Grapes (Sundar Khani) per kg Rs595 Rs567 Grapes (gola) per kg Rs285 Rs272 Pomegranate (new desi) per kg Rs320 Rs305 Papaya per kg Rs270 Rs257 Guava per kg Rs200 Rs190 Peach (special) per kg Rs330 Rs315 Peach (first grade) per kg – – Pear per kg Rs330 Rs315 Persimmon (Japanese fruit) per kg Rs200 Rs191 Sapodilla (cheeku) per kg Rs195 Rs185 Musk melon (garma) per kg Rs185 Rs176 Plum (aloo bukhara) per kg – – Apricot (white) per kg – – Dates (Irani) per kg Rs435 Rs415 Dates (Iraqi) per kg Rs340 Rs325 Dates (Aseel) per kg Rs315 Rs295 Sweet potato per kg Rs80 Rs76 Sugarcane sticks per kg Rs55 Rs52 Banana (first grade) per dozen Rs190 Rs170 Banana (second grade) per dozen Rs140 Rs125 Sweet orange per dozen Rs180 Rs172 Musambi per dozen Rs130 Rs124 Grapefruit each Rs23 Rs22 Corn cobs (Lakki) each Rs30 Rs28 Coconut each Rs485 Rs465

Milk and yogurt

Loose milk and yogurt do not appear on the daily Market Committee sheet and did not change on Thursday. Both are covered by a standing maximum retail price fixed by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore under the Punjab Foodstuffs (Control) Act, revised occasionally rather than rewritten every morning.

That price remains Rs170 per litre for loose milk and Rs190 per kilogram for yogurt. Neither has been widely available at those rates.

The reason is structural rather than administrative. More than 90 per cent of Pakistan’s milk moves through an informal chain of small producers, village collectors, dodhis and neighbourhood shops, with almost no cold-chain infrastructure and no documented cost of production. A notified retail price set without reference to the farmgate rate and the collector’s margin leaves the shopkeeper at the end of the chain unable to meet it.

When the district administration revises them, The Lahore Times reports the revision on the day it is notified; on every other morning the figures above stand.

Gold, silver and currency

Gold recovered Wednesday’s loss and a little more. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association put 24-karat gold at Rs462,936 per tola after a Rs800 gain, with the 10-gram rate up Rs686 to Rs396,893. The 22-karat rate stands at Rs424,355 per tola, 21-karat at Rs405,067 and 18-karat at Rs347,202.

Silver added Rs72 to Rs7,141 per tola, with the 10-gram rate at Rs6,122.

The local move followed the international market, where gold rose $8 to $4,404 an ounce and silver $0.72 to $66.62.

In the open currency market every line was carried forward from Wednesday. The US dollar was quoted at Rs278.00 buying and Rs278.70 selling. The Saudi riyal was at Rs74.05 and Rs74.70 and the UAE dirham at Rs75.75 and Rs76.58, the two rates Lahore families living on remittances watch most closely. The euro was at Rs322.48 and Rs325.46 and the pound sterling at Rs375.75 and Rs378.70. The Kuwaiti dinar was the highest-valued currency on the counter at Rs886.10 and Rs896.75, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs733.69 and Rs744.99 and the Omani riyal at Rs718.95 and Rs729.20. The Qatari riyal was at Rs74.86 and Rs76.15, the Swiss franc at Rs343.15 and Rs347.85, the Australian dollar at Rs199.05 and Rs202.47, the Canadian dollar at Rs198.82 and Rs204.81, and the Japanese yen at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.

Fuel

Petrol was raised Rs3.40 per litre to Rs367.75 and high-speed diesel Rs6.72 to Rs392.67, under a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Wednesday and effective from Thursday. Petrol had been Rs364.35 and diesel Rs385.95 for 9 September.

It is the third straight review to raise both products and the fifth consecutive rise for diesel. The fuel has moved from Rs372.03 to Rs374.31, Rs378.05, Rs381.77, Rs385.95 and now Rs392.67, a cumulative Rs20.64 across five reviews. Thursday’s Rs6.72 is the largest single step in that sequence.

Over three days the Petroleum Division’s own figures put petrol up Rs21.88 a litre and diesel up Rs14.62. Petrol was Rs345.87 on 7 September.

Both products remain below the records set on 3 April, when petrol reached Rs458.41 a litre and diesel Rs520.35. Government taxes and levies continue to account for Rs114 a litre on petrol and Rs100 a litre on diesel.

The federally notified LPG consumer rate for September stands at Rs258.65 per kilogram, with an 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder priced at Rs3,052.09 after OGRA raised the rate by Rs4.33 a kilogram from 1 September. The same cylinder cost Rs2,848.91 in July and Rs3,000.92 in August.

The figures above are the notified list, not what most households paid.

Enforcement rests with price-control magistrates working under the district administration, who can fine or seal a shop selling above the notified rate. With thousands of retail points across the district and a list rewritten every morning, inspection reaches only a fraction of them.

Complaints can be registered on the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department helpline, 0800-02345, or with the Deputy Commissioner Lahore’s control room on 03070002345, which the district administration says can also be contacted directly through its social media accounts. The department has repeated that a rate list without an official stamp is not valid, and the notification carries a printed price of Rs20 per rate list.

Analysis

Wednesday’s report set a three-session test for the Iranian tomato line at Rs150. If it held and the local grade slid toward it, the correction was real. If it went blank, Rs195 was the bottom of the range.

It has now cleared two of the three sessions, and it has done more than hold. The import fell Rs20 of its own accord to Rs130 while the local grade fell Rs15 to Rs180, which means the gap between them widened rather than closed. That is not what a market looks like when domestic arrivals are recovering. It is what a market looks like when the cheaper line is setting the price and the dearer one is chasing it down.

The distinction matters for how long this lasts. A correction driven by local supply ends when local supply ends, and the Kasur and Sheikhupura belts are in a favourable dry week. A correction driven by an import ends when the consignments stop clearing or the rupee moves, and the rupee did not move at all on Thursday. For the moment the tomato line is being priced in Tehran rather than in Kasur, and Lahore households are the beneficiaries of that.

The wider vegetable sheet has settled into a rhythm. Six cuts against four rises follows seven against four on Wednesday, and the composition is the same both mornings: the rain-damaged short-cycle lines coming down, the seasonal lines going up. Okra’s fourth consecutive cut and capsicum’s third are a supply picture finishing its normalisation, not beginning it. Cauliflower’s Rs10 rise, its first move in a week, is the more interesting number, because cauliflower is an early winter line and a rise on it this early usually reflects thin arrivals ahead of the main crop rather than any demand story.

The poultry column is the reversal worth watching. After two sessions frozen, every stage of the chain was cut on the same morning, and the retail meat line took the deepest cut at Rs8. That narrows the spread between the live wholesale bird and dressed retail meat to Rs159, the tightest this reporting cycle. A spread that resumes narrowing after appearing to find its level usually means shed supply from the Kasur and Sheikhupura belts is still arriving faster than the counter can move it, and the dry week has kept birds moving without the transport losses a wet week imposes.

The eggs went the other way on the same sheet, and that is not a contradiction. Egg demand in Lahore turns upward as evening temperatures ease, and a Rs1 move on the dozen against a Rs8 cut on meat is the first quiet signal that the seasonal rotation has begun.

Which leaves diesel, and diesel is now the loudest number on this page. Rs6.72 in a single review, Rs20.64 across five, and the largest step of the run coming last rather than first. Almost nothing in the mandi runs on petrol. Arrivals from the Kasur, Okara and Sheikhupura belts, inter-district haulage and the delivery runs into neighbourhood bazaars are all diesel, and freight is the first cost a commission agent passes forward.

That sets up the tension in Thursday’s sheet. The produce column is falling and the cost of moving produce is rising, and under daily pricing the second of those repricings reaches the haulier within a day. A vegetable sheet correcting on supply can absorb a freight rise for a week or two. It cannot absorb one indefinitely, and diesel has now risen at every review for five consecutive days.

The number to watch this week. The Rs50 gap between Iranian tomato at Rs130 and local tomato at Rs180. If the local line keeps falling and the gap narrows, domestic arrivals have joined the correction and the September episode is genuinely over. If the gap holds or widens again while diesel keeps climbing, the correction belongs entirely to the import, and it will end the morning the Iranian line goes blank.