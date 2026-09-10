Fifth Dry Day at 37°C as City Ranks 2nd Most Polluted in the World

LAHORE: The city entered its fifth consecutive dry day on Thursday, and by mid-morning it was the second most polluted major city in the world.

Skies were clear, the temperature was a little over 33 degrees Celsius when this update was compiled, and the maximum is again expected around 37, the fifth day running at that level and the fourth consecutive session in which the forecast has verified.

On IQAir’s live global ranking for the 09:00 to 10:00 hour, Lahore recorded an AQI of 159 and stood second among 125 monitored major cities, behind Kuching in Malaysia at 169 and immediately ahead of Delhi at 158. On the US index that IQAir applies, 159 falls in the 151 to 200 band classified as unhealthy.

There is no rain in the outlook before Monday.

Lahore seven-day outlook

Day Max Min Rain chance Thursday 10 September 37°C 27°C Nil Friday 11 37°C 27°C Nil Saturday 12 35°C 26°C Nil Sunday 13 35°C 26°C Nil Monday 14 35°C 26°C 15% Tuesday 15 34°C 25°C 20% Wednesday 16 34°C 24°C 15%

The weekend rain signal that had been sitting in the forecast for most of the week has moved out of it. Saturday’s 15 per cent has dropped away entirely and the day now reads dry, with both weekend maximums a degree lower than Wednesday’s outlook carried.

What the signal did instead was move back and grow. Monday holds its 15 per cent, Tuesday has risen from 5 per cent to 20, and a new Wednesday entry has appeared at 15. A weak figure that keeps drifting a day later while getting slightly larger is the shape of a marginal system the models have not yet agreed on, and it is worth reporting as an outlook rather than a forecast.

The maximum begins easing after Friday and comes off two degrees over the weekend. The night minimums keep falling into midweek, reaching 24 on Wednesday. That is the first sustained downward movement in the overnight column since the monsoon cleared, and it is the number that will be felt indoors before the daytime figure is.

The eighth monsoon spell, which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority had flagged for 29 August to 5 September and which placed Lahore on the urban flooding list alongside Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot, remains the last significant rain event on the record. No fresh alert has been issued for Punjab since that spell closed.

Rescue 1122 can be reached on 1122, the PDMA helpline on 1129 and WASA’s complaint line on 1334.

Air quality: second in the world at 09:00

The live board for the 09:00 to 10:00 hour on 10 September, retrieved at 10:08 AM Pakistan Standard Time, read as follows.

Rank City AQI (US) Band 1 Kuching, Malaysia 169 Unhealthy 2 Lahore, Pakistan 159 Unhealthy 3 Delhi, India 158 Unhealthy 4 Jakarta, Indonesia 149 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 5 Kinshasa, DR Congo 132 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 6 Dhaka, Bangladesh 121 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 7 Singapore 121 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 8 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina 119 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 9 Jerusalem, Israel 116 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 10 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 115 Unhealthy for sensitive groups 31 Karachi, Pakistan 73 Moderate

Lahore’s reading has not improved this week. IQAir’s newsroom item of 8 September put the city above 150 and inside the global top ten, with PM2.5 the dominant pollutant and PM10 also significantly elevated. Thursday’s 159 is the same band and, if anything, marginally worse.

The 16th-place claim

Reporting published on Thursday morning carried a different figure. It stated that Lahore had improved to 16th among the world’s most polluted cities on the global air quality index, with the Punjab government attributing the improvement to environment-friendly measures taken under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Lahore Times could not verify that placement, and the reading it retrieved directly contradicts it for the hour in question. On the same board, 16th place was held by Kathmandu at an AQI of 98, a moderate reading. For Lahore to have occupied that position it would have needed a figure close to 100 rather than the 159 recorded.

Live rankings move hourly, and the two statements may refer to different hours of the same day. This paper reports the reading it retrieved and timestamps it rather than reconciling the two.

Live readings for Lahore are also published by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency at aqi.punjab.gov.pk, which draws hourly data from ten monitoring stations across the city. People checking the position for themselves should treat any single figure as an hourly snapshot.

The annual figure is separate from any live reading and more settled. IQAir’s 2025 data put Lahore’s average PM2.5 concentration at 88.9 micrograms per cubic metre, equivalent to an AQI of 168 and 17.8 times the World Health Organisation’s annual guideline of 5 µg/m³. On that basis Lahore was the eighth most polluted city in the world for 2025, and Pakistan was identified as the most polluted country.

With the smog season expected to begin in November, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities to intensify pre-emptive measures and to further strengthen the strategy adopted last year against all major sources of air pollution. Implementation of the standard operating procedures introduced during last year’s anti-smog campaign has been tightened on her directives.

The Punjab administration has been directed to ensure crop residue is disposed of through modern machinery rather than burned, and to curb the burning of plastic and the use of plastic-based products. Monitoring of brick kilns has been intensified, with action against kilns operating without zigzag technology accelerated. Inspections have been stepped up at restaurants and barbecue outlets that contribute smoke emissions.

Heavy and light vehicles entering Lahore are being checked with particular attention to smog emissions, and continuous monitoring of motorcycle emissions has been ordered. Surveillance has been extended through Safe City cameras, thermal imaging and AI-based systems to identify and respond to sources of pollution.

“During the three-month smog season, the people will extend full cooperation to the actions taken by the administration and departments and together we will set a new example of success,” Maryam Nawaz said.

Meteorological experts quoted in Thursday’s reporting said fluctuations in the index across Lahore, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan and other districts were partly linked to changes in the direction of strong winds blowing from India, and that changes in wind speed and humidity also affect how far pollutants concentrate. They said the rainfall expected in Lahore next week could bring pollution levels down.

The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has separately instructed departments and district administrations to activate anti-smog committees in every district, and has asked sanitation authorities to discontinue dry road sweeping in favour of mechanical and wet sweeping, with strict application of dust-control standard operating procedures at construction sites. In the enforcement round reported on 5 September, 166 brick kilns were inspected across the province, one was demolished and three sealed, with fines of Rs300,000 imposed on kiln owners alongside the sealing of seven industrial units.

On the rice stubble question, Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani told a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat on 4 September that farmers are being discouraged with fines and warning notices while alternative disposal arrangements are provided. The subsidised machinery fleet has been scaled to 10,000 super seeders, up from 300 three years ago, with 9,000 already distributed, alongside 150 combine harvesters, 13 transplanters and 500 rice straw shredders.

The School Education Department instructed public schools in August to implement the Pre-Smog Action Plan 2026 through a July-to-September preparation phase: checking AQI before outdoor activity, keeping classroom windows closed and having masks available for high-pollution days.

At an AQI of 159 the index classifies the air as unhealthy for everyone, not only for sensitive groups. Keep windows closed on poor-air mornings, including overnight. Move exercise indoors or to the middle of the afternoon, when readings are usually at their lowest. Do not burn rubbish, leaves or plastic. A well-fitted KN95 or FFP2 mask helps outdoors; a surgical mask does not filter fine particulate. Children, older residents and anyone with asthma or a cardiac condition should be the first to be kept indoors on bad mornings, not the last.

Analysis

There are two numbers in circulation on Thursday morning and they describe the same city an hour apart. One says 16th and improving. The other says second at an AQI of 159, in the unhealthy band, with only Kuching above it.

This paper has argued for three days that a live global position is a readout of the weather rather than a report card on policy. Thursday makes that case better than any of the previous arguments did, because it cuts against the government’s claim and against the reflex to celebrate a good placement in equal measure.

Consider what actually moved. Lahore was above 150 on 8 September and it is 159 on 10 September. The city’s own air has not changed. What changes from hour to hour and day to day is where 124 other cities happen to sit at the moment the board is read. A position can improve while the air gets worse, and it can collapse while the air holds steady, because a global rank is a comparison and not a measurement. That is the reason this paper prints the AQI figure and the timestamp alongside any placement, and it is why a placement quoted without either is not reportable.

The 16th-place figure has a specific problem beyond timing. On the board we retrieved, 16th belonged to Kathmandu at 98, which is inside the moderate band. A Lahore at 16th would therefore be a Lahore breathing roughly half the particulate it was actually breathing at 9 o’clock. That is not a small discrepancy between two live snapshots. It is the difference between air the index calls moderate and air it calls unhealthy, and the guidance that follows from each is different for a child with asthma in Township.

None of this makes the pre-season enforcement worthless. The kiln conversions, the dry-sweeping ban, the stubble machinery and the fleet checks are all aimed at the baseline load, and the baseline is the only thing anyone can move before the weather takes over in November. But they will show up in the annual average, over years, not on a live board over 48 hours. Claiming them on an hourly ranking invites exactly the correction that Thursday delivered.

The meteorological explanation offered in the same reporting is the sounder one, and it points in an uncomfortable direction. If wind direction and humidity are what move Lahore around the board, then five still, cloudless, dry days are the worst possible conditions, and that is precisely what the forecast holds through Sunday. Rain scavenges particulate out of the column. There is none before Monday, and Monday’s is a 15 per cent probability.

The number to watch this week.Not the ranking. Lahore’s own AQI figure at a fixed hour each morning, printed with its timestamp. It was above 150 on Tuesday and 159 on Thursday. If it is still in the 150s on Sunday after five dry days, the pre-season baseline is materially higher than the six-week clock to smog season assumes, and the November timeline needs revisiting rather than defending.