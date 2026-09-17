Meezan Bank Holds Two-Day Blood Donation Drive With Indus Hospital

The bank’s employees volunteered as donors for patients receiving free treatment at The Indus Hospital & Health Network, in the latest of a recurring series of drives.

KARACHI:Meezan Bank has once again partnered with The Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) to host a two-day blood donation drive, according to a press release issued by the bank on Thursday.

The bank, which describes itself as Pakistan’s premier Islamic bank, said the initiative reaffirms its long-standing commitment to community healthcare. IHHN is a major nationwide, non-profit healthcare system and one of Pakistan’s largest providers of charitable healthcare.

According to the statement, the drive is part of a recurring series of blood donation drives the bank has organised in collaboration with IHHN. The bank said this reflects a sustained institutional focus on public health rather than a one-time gesture.

The release did not specify the dates of the drive, the locations at which it was held or the number of units collected.

Employees across the bank volunteered to donate blood in support of patients receiving free-of-cost treatment at IHHN.

Each donor underwent general health screening and blood group testing administered by the hospital’s medical team. Individual health reports were shared directly with participants, which the bank said gave employees a tangible health benefit alongside their contribution.

For first-time donors in particular, screening of this kind is a practical incentive. Knowing one’s blood group and basic health indicators can prove useful in a medical emergency, and a positive first experience makes people more likely to return as regular donors in future drives.

The bank said the drive reflects a broader principle in its approach to corporate social responsibility: that sustainable community impact is built through consistency rather than isolated events.

By embedding initiatives such as blood donation into its regular calendar, the bank said it aims to create a dependable resource for institutions like The Indus Hospital, while fostering a culture of civic participation among its own employees.

Blood cannot be manufactured, and its components have a limited shelf life, which means hospitals need a steady flow of fresh donations rather than occasional surges. Platelets in particular can be stored for only a few days.

Demand in Pakistan is constant. Patients with thalassaemia depend on regular transfusions, while those undergoing cancer treatment, major surgery or emergency care after accidents and complicated childbirth also rely on a ready supply.

In many hospitals across the country, families are still asked to arrange replacement donors when a patient needs blood, often under severe time pressure. The World Health Organization has long promoted regular, voluntary, unpaid donors as the safest and most reliable source of blood, and organised workplace drives are one of the more practical ways of building such a donor base.

For a charitable provider that treats patients free of charge, a repeat donor pool drawn from a large employer can help ease the burden on patients’ families.

Meezan Bank said it continues to explore avenues for deepening its engagement in public health and social welfare, with further collaborative initiatives planned across its network. It did not give details of those plans.

Health innovation has been in the news elsewhere too, with the Punjab government recently approving a pilot for an AI-powered multi-disease scanner for public-sector patients.