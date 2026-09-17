realme C100 Series Draws Gen Z Buyers in Pakistan With 8000mAh Battery

The company says interest in its budget lineup has grown since the first sale, with prices starting at PKR 64,999 for the C100x.

LAHORE: Smartphone maker realme says demand for its C100 Series is building in Pakistan following the lineup’s first sale, with availability beginning to tighten as interest grows among younger buyers.

According to an official statement issued by the company, the series introduced something relatively uncommon in its price segment: an 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery, which realme says was built around the demands of Gen Z’s always-on lifestyle. The company said that capacity gave the lineup a strong point of differentiation and generated early market attention.

realme did not share sales or shipment figures to support the claim, and The Lahore Times has not independently verified stock levels at retailers.

The company said the 8000mAh battery gives both the realme C100 and C100x the endurance to support up to 40 hours of heavy usage on a single charge, which it pitched at users moving between study, work, gaming, streaming and content creation.

The realme C100 also supports 45W Fast Charging. Both models support reverse charging, at 10W on the C100 and 6W on the C100x, and are backed by 7-Year Battery Health.

The battery race is intensifying across the mid-range market. Rival OPPO recently opened sales of its Reno16 Series with 6,700mAh and 7,000mAh batteries.

Both models feature 2m Drop Resistance and ArmorShell Protection. The realme C100 adds IP69 Pro Water Resistance with up to 6m protection, while the C100x comes with IP64 resistance. Both phones include Rain Touch Mode, which is designed to keep the screen responsive when wet.

A 120Hz Smooth Display is standard across the series. The realme C100 offers up to 1200 nits brightness along with GT Boost, Hyper Cooling and the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset, while the C100x reaches up to 900 nits.

Both phones feature a 50MP AI Camera aimed at everyday photography and social media content.

The realme C100 Series is available in the following variants: the realme C100x 6GB + 128GB at PKR 64,999; the realme C100x 8GB + 128GB at PKR 74,999; and the realme C100 8GB + 256GB at PKR 89,999.

The realme C100 comes in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee, while the C100x is offered in Golden Coast and Deep Blue Tides.

The company’s marketing leans heavily on younger users, for whom, it argues, a smartphone is no longer just for calls and messages but serves as the screen for classes, work, gaming, entertainment, social life and content creation. When one device has to handle all of those roles, realme said, compromises become more noticeable, and the C100 Series is positioned around reducing them.

Pakistan’s handset market is highly price-sensitive, and brands are competing hard with battery-led pitches in the sub-PKR 100,000 bracket. As The Lahore Times noted when the series first went on sale, whether early buzz converts into market share is likely to depend on the lower-priced C100x rather than the top variant.

Local assembly is also reshaping the market, with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority data showing that domestic manufacturing met 85 per cent of national handset demand in the first five months of 2026, as reported during 3P Pakistan 2026.