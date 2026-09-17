Maryam Nawaz Orders Action Against Schools With Below 20% Class IX Results

The chief minister wants a reforms plan and timeline by next week, monthly and annual exams in every class, a new ordinance, and vacant headteacher posts filled within 45 days.

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered immediate action against government schools that recorded results below 20 percent in the Class IX examinations, voicing displeasure over the poor performance of public-sector schools across the province.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, the chief minister gave the directions while chairing a video-link meeting on school education. She instructed the authorities to prepare a comprehensive timeline and reforms plan by next week, under which teachers’ performance would be linked with their students’ examination results.

“Point-scoring will not improve government schools; there has to be real improvement. Teachers’ hard work must be reflected in students’ results,” the chief minister said.

The meeting agreed in principle to introduce monthly and annual examinations in every class. Participants also decided to initiate legal proceedings against teachers associated with persistently poor results, and to bring in a new ordinance in this regard.

The statement did not specify what threshold would define “persistently poor” results, which legal provisions would apply, or when the proposed ordinance would be finalised.

The accountability measures were paired with incentives. The chief minister directed the authorities to introduce an incentive system for schools showing outstanding results, with awards for top-performing schools in each district.

She also ordered the provision of evening coaching for academically weak students in government schools and called for discouraging the practice of removing underperforming students from schools. That instruction carries particular weight: once pass percentages become the yardstick for judging schools and teachers, there is an obvious risk that weaker students are pushed out before examinations rather than helped to improve.

On staffing, the chief minister directed that vacant headteacher posts be filled within 45 days and that subject specialists be appointed in government schools. She asked the education minister to ensure monitoring and inspections at all levels.

She further sought district-wise monthly performance ratings of schools and approved the introduction of a “Unified Monitoring App” for school monitoring. The chief minister also sought performance reports of outsourced schools, a notable request given that the provincial government has presented the handover of under-performing public schools to private operators as a reform to improve enrolment and results.

Not all the news was bleak. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of Government Girls High School Bhoun, Jhang, which secured the top position in results. Government girls’ high schools in Muzaffargarh and Layyah stood second and third, respectively.

The meeting was also informed about a pilot “Library on Wheels” project, which will be launched in Lahore. The solar-powered three-wheeler library will carry more than 20,000 digital books and provide access to video-learning lectures.

The directives follow a bruising results season for public schools. Under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore alone, the overall Class IX pass rate stood at 46.51 per cent, as The Lahore Times reported earlier this month. Of the 280,676 candidates who appeared, 130,543 passed. Board figures reported by Daily Times showed that only about 39 per cent of government school students in Lahore passed, compared with around 70 per cent from private schools.

The numbers quickly became a political flashpoint, with Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman citing the ninth-grade failure rate in an attack on the provincial government’s education record. The school system has also faced pressure on other fronts, including PEEDA action against Lahore school heads over missed admission targets, even as the government moves to make artificial intelligence a compulsory subject in public schools.

The reforms plan due next week is expected to spell out how examination results will feed into teacher evaluation and what the proposed ordinance will contain. How the government weighs factors outside a teacher’s control, such as staff shortages, infrastructure gaps and students’ socio-economic backgrounds, is likely to decide whether the measures produce the “real improvement” the chief minister has demanded.