Asian Games 2026: Pakistan Women Beat Thailand, Reach Semis

NISSHIN, Japan:Pakistan defeated Thailand by three wickets in a rain-reduced quarterfinal of the Asian Games women’s cricket competition at Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin on Thursday, securing a place in the semifinals.

Umm-e-Hani struck the winning run with two balls to spare, sealing a tense chase after Thailand mounted a spirited late fightback.

Rain reduced the match to 11 overs per side. Pakistan asked Thailand to bat first, a sensible call in a shortened game where knowing the target can prove decisive.

Thailand posted a competitive total and set Pakistan a target of 92 runs. Nannapat Koncharoenkai led the innings with a fluent 49 off 38 balls, keeping Pakistan’s bowlers under pressure.

Shawaal Zulfiqar and Gull Feroza gave the chase a steady start, adding 36 runs for the opening wicket and keeping the required rate under control.

Captain Fatima Sana then played a brisk cameo of 21 off 13 balls, including three fours and a six, pushing Pakistan towards victory at a crucial stage of the chase.

With 19 runs needed off the final 18 balls, Pakistan appeared in control. Thailand, however, refused to fold and removed three batters across the ninth and tenth overs, briefly putting the result in doubt.

Pakistan’s lower order held its nerve, and Umm-e-Hani eventually hit the winning run with two deliveries remaining, sparking celebrations in the Pakistan camp.

Pakistan entered the tournament without wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali, who was unable to travel to Japan because of her mother’s illness, with Gull Feroza taking over the gloves. The side arrived in Aichi-Nagoya directly from the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai, where they had reached the semifinals and beaten Thailand by 35 runs.

Thursday’s contest was far tighter, underlining Thailand’s steady rise as one of Asia’s most improved associate sides.

Pakistan will face the winner of the Sri Lanka versus Malaysia quarterfinal in Sunday’s semifinal, September 20, at the same venue. Bangladesh also secured a semifinal berth earlier on Thursday. The gold and bronze medal matches are scheduled for Tuesday, September 22.

Pakistan women carry a strong record in the competition. They won gold at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and retained the title at the 2014 edition in Incheon, beating Bangladesh in both finals. At the previous Games in Hangzhou, they finished fourth after losing the bronze medal match to Bangladesh.

That history adds extra meaning to this campaign. A return to the podium in Japan would be a significant boost for women’s cricket in Pakistan, where the Pakistan Cricket Board has been working to widen the talent pool.

Thursday’s win showed a welcome balance: the top order built a platform, the captain accelerated, and the lower order held firm under pressure. Those are qualities Pakistan will need against stronger opposition, and the ability to absorb late wickets and still close out a chase should give the squad confidence heading into the knockout stage.

Back home, preparations are also under way for international men’s cricket in Lahore, where police have ordered foolproof security for October’s tri-nation series.