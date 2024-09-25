JustMarkets Won Best Broker Award at UF Awards APAC 2024

JustMarkets APAC Malaysia 2024 Best Broker

Why JustMarkets is the Best

Let’s examine JustMarkets’ success step by step to understand why JustMarkets earned the most votes in the UF Awards.





#1. Strict Adherence to the Company’s Mission

During 12 years in this industry, the company’s been loyal to one global mission: to create a convenient and transparent trading environment where everyone can reach their full investment potential.





This mission concerns all traders and partners who choose JustMarkets. With a strong track record history, the company is recognized for its reliability and excellence, offering investors the foundation to thrive.





#2. Superior Trading Conditions for Everyone

JustMarkets stands out with its top trading conditions for all users. These include tight spreads, high leverage, fast execution, and instant withdrawals, offering a unique experience for everyone. Such a beneficial trading package allows partners to advance based on their clients’ trading volumes.





What’s more, partners can benefit from flexible reward systems like revenue sharing and multi-tier commissions, making it an excellent choice for those aiming to maximize their earnings and see no limits.





#3. Partnership Programme and Advanced Tools for Faster Growth

JustMarkets is committed to satisfying the diverse needs of all users. With this goal in mind, the company provides its partners with a range of management and tracking tools through the Partner Area. All the tools are available immediately after registration, enabling partners to monitor their performance and access commission tracking.





To make things easier for partners and motivate them more, the partnership is divided into six different levels. Each level is based on trading volume, with increasing commissions for partners as they expand their client base.





Looking Ahead, Aiming Higher

“This is the second time we have won in this category in just one year, and we are honored to be recognized by the trading community once again,” said a JustMarkets representative about the reward. “As a Team, We are so proud and grateful to know that our hard work in developing a superior partner program is valued and seen. JustMarkets’ journey goes on, and we plan so many great things to come for our partners.”





JustMarkets continues to develop its offerings, the company remains dedicated to providing its clients and partners with superior service, competitive spreads, and fast execution. The Best CFD Broker award is simply another proof of the broker’s ongoing efforts, and its team doesn’t plan to stop here.

About JustMarkets:

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.



The company is renowned for its competitive pricing, featuring low spreads and zero commissions. JustMarkets caters to both new and experienced traders by providing a wide range of services designed to enhance their trading experience.

