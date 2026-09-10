TikToker Arshma Death: Islampura Probe Turns Toward Murder

LAHORE: The police investigating the death of TikToker Arshma (also reported as Arsham) in Lahore’s Islampura area have shifted the focus of their inquiry. The first signs had pointed to suicide. Police say they are now also investigating the death as a possible murder.

Arshma’s body was found in a flat in Islampura. Her father has filed a case against her husband, Akram, accusing him of killing her.

According to police, Arshma had a love marriage with Akram, a teacher at a private academy. Akram was already married.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Arshma and Akram quarrelled often. The FIR alleges that Akram and his first wife used to harass Arshma, and that Akram killed her.

Police said the case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. The FIR records the complainant’s allegations, which will have to be proved with evidence. Akram’s response to the allegations had not been made public at the time of filing.

Earlier media reports said Arshma was 25 years old. She worked as a beautician, ran a beauty parlour and posted videos on TikTok. She had recently rented the flat and lived there alone.

According to those reports, Crime Scene Unit and forensic teams collected evidence from the flat. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, and samples were sent to a laboratory for forensic testing.

SP City Arshad Hayat Kanju was quoted as saying that investigators were considering every possibility, including suicide. Some reports also said police had detained a suspect after finding evidence of that person’s movements at the flat. Police have not said publicly whether that person is connected to the FIR.

Cases like this often turn on medical and forensic evidence. The final autopsy findings, the toxicology report and the analysis of material collected at the scene will show whether the death was self-inflicted or caused by someone else. These reports carry great weight in court.

As a separate Lahore Times analysis published today explains, murder cases in Punjab often collapse on appeal because of gaps in collecting evidence and the chain of custody. That makes careful investigation in the early stages especially important.

The case adds to a series of deaths linked to domestic disputes in Lahore. In recent weeks, police arrested a husband and three others from Karachi in the Gujjarpura murder case. A woman was killed in a family dispute in Sundar. The Lahore High Court also allowed a woman who married by choice to live with her husband, a reminder of how often marriage choices end up in court.

Rights groups have long said that women in second marriages, or in marriages their families opposed, can be especially vulnerable when relationships break down. They often have limited family support and few ways to seek help.

Investigators are expected to record statements from the family, neighbours and people close to the couple. They will also examine phone records and digital evidence, which can be important when the victim was active on social media. Police have not yet said whether any arrest has been made on the basis of the FIR.

The Lahore Times will update this story as the investigation progresses. This story involves a death that was initially treated as suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a mental health professional or someone you trust.