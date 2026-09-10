FBISE HSSC Result 2026: 85.95% Pass Rate in Part II

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I and Part-II 1st Annual Examination 2026. The pass rate was 65.31 percent for first-year students and 85.95 percent for second-year students.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced the results on Wednesday at a ceremony in the FBISE auditorium in Islamabad. FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik briefed the minister on the board’s examination system and congratulated the position holders.

According to the board’s result gazette, 106,508 candidates enrolled for the HSSC Part-I examination. Of them, 105,108 appeared and 1,400 were absent. A total of 67,848 candidates passed, giving an overall pass rate of 65.31 percent.

Pass rates varied widely by group in Part-I. Pre-Medical recorded 79.55 percent and General/Computer Science 76.86 percent. Humanities recorded 68.54 percent and Commerce 59.09 percent. Pre-Engineering had the lowest pass rate at 35.78 percent, a figure schools and parents will want to look at closely.

In Part-II, 104,838 candidates enrolled and 103,178 appeared. A total of 87,364 passed, for an overall pass rate of 85.95 percent and an average GPA of 3.73.

Among regular Part-II candidates, girls clearly did better than boys. Female students had a pass rate of 91.65 percent, compared with 78.96 percent for male students. By group, Humanities recorded 96.42 percent, Pre-Medical 95.49 percent, Pre-Engineering 86.67 percent and Science General 83.34 percent.

Girls took most of the top positions. In the Medical group, Amara Azhar of Army Public School and College for Girls, Humayun Road, Rawalpindi Cantonment, came first with 1,079 marks. Muhammad Jahanzeb of Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad, was second with 1,078 marks. Syeda Iman Fatima of Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantonment, was third with 1,076.

In Humanities, Emaan Fatima of Army Public Degree College, Malir Cantt, Karachi, came first with 1,007 marks. Aamna Azhar of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, was second with 1,003.

Third place was shared by Raja Yahya Bin Fazil of Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, and Umair Raza of F.G. Degree College, Aziz Bhatti Road, Lahore Cantt, who each scored 1,002. That gives Lahore a place on the national list.

At the ceremony, Dr Siddiqui congratulated the successful students. He said talented young Pakistanis had earned recognition around the world. He also said students need practical skills as well as formal education, and that the country’s young population can help meet national needs.

The minister also praised the FBISE chairman and his team for maintaining transparency and merit in how the exams were conducted, how inspections were carried out and how examiners and markers were chosen.

The board’s examinations cover students in Islamabad, federally administered institutions across Pakistan, and affiliated institutions abroad.

Students can check their results on the FBISE official website and result portal by entering their roll number or name. Students who don’t have internet access, or who can’t get through because the site is busy, can get their result by SMS. Type FB, a space, and the roll number, and send it to 5050.

Regular students will get their result cards through their institutions. Private candidates will receive theirs by post or by SMS.

Students who failed or were absent can sit the HSSC 2nd Annual Examination 2026. Candidates who want to improve their grades can also retake selected papers in that session.

For many HSSC-II students, the next step is university admission. The University of the Punjab has opened phase two of undergraduate admissions for remaining seats. Pre-medical students should also note the MDCAT schedule for September 20. The FBISE results come shortly after the BISE Lahore 9th class result, where the pass rate fell to 46.51 percent.

The board has asked students to use its official channels for information about results and the next stages of their studies.