Forum Urges Shift From Imported Fuel to Renewable Energy

BADIN: A public forum on energy security and clean mobility has called for Pakistan to reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy and electric mobility.

The forum, titled “Breaking Free from Imported Fuel: Ensuring Energy Security and Clean Mobility in Pakistan”, was organised by the Laar Humanitarian and Development Programme (LHDP) in collaboration with Indus Consortium and Grow Green Network at the LHDP Capacity Building Hall here on Tuesday.

The event brought together a large number of representatives of political parties, government departments, academia, the media, civil society, environmental and community-based organisations, the business community and the renewable energy sector.

Speakers discussed how dependence on imported fuel affected energy security and household finances, and stressed the need for greater investment in locally available renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power.

They highlighted recent disruptions in LNG supplies and their implications for Pakistan’s power sector, noting that the unavailability of LNG had contributed to a shortfall in power generation and increased pressure on the electricity system. Speakers also pointed to the country’s dependence on imported petroleum in the transport sector.

Participants called for greater support for electric mobility, including affordable financing for electric vehicles. The forum’s proposed policy measures include a dedicated concessional financing policy through the State Bank of Pakistan to encourage commercial banks to offer EV loans, support for local retrofitting of two- and three-wheelers, and electrification of rickshaw and rider networks.

Speakers also discussed the need to reconsider reliance on RLNG-based power generation and to redirect public resources towards solar and wind power and related infrastructure.

They highlighted the role of government institutions, financial institutions, the media, academia, civil society and local communities in promoting a clean and secure energy transition.

The forum was addressed by Khadim Talpur of the Awami Jamhoori Party; Abdul Salam Samoon, Assistant Director, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency; Din Muhammad Dero, Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department; Muhammad Khan Samoon, Education Focal Person; Tanveer Ahmed Arain of the Badin Press Club; Shafi Muhammad Junejo of Awan-e-Sahafat; Marvi Abida Samoon; Samina Qambrani; Iqbal Hyder, Executive Director, LHDP; Sawan Khaskheli, Manager Programmes, LHDP; Sanam Abbasi, Project Manager, LHDP; educationist Makkal Shah; and others.

Participants were also given the opportunity to endorse the proposed policy demands through a signature campaign.