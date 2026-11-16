Lahore’s Flower Beds Grow 46% as Marigolds Bloom Across Punjab

Horticulture authority counts 13,853 beds in the provincial capital and nearly 1.86 million seedlings in a dozen other districts, though the spread between cities is wide.

LAHORE: Lahore has 13,853 flower beds in its parks and green belts this winter, up from 9,505 a year ago, the Punjab Horticulture Authority said, as double-petalled French marigolds reached full bloom across the province.

Director General Raja Mansoor Ahmad called it the authority’s largest flower campaign in the city. The increase works out at about 46%, a step up from the 41% rise the agency reported in mid-October when it said flower beds were being expanded with the smog season in mind.

Regional offices have run their own planting drives. Bahawalpur leads with 417,000 seedlings, followed by Rawalpindi with 395,000, Gujranwala with 290,000, Sahiwal with 215,000 and Gujrat with 200,000.

Dera Ghazi Khan has planted 160,000 and Faisalabad more than 100,000. The numbers drop sharply after that, to 35,000 in Sialkot, 20,000 in Nankana Sahib, 13,943 in Murree, 6,950 in Khushab and 6,000 in Multan.

A lopsided map

Added together, the twelve districts account for nearly 1.86 million seedlings. The distribution is uneven. Bahawalpur’s count is almost 70 times that of Multan, the largest city in south Punjab, and Faisalabad, the province’s second city, has planted about a quarter of what Bahawalpur has.

The authority did not explain the differences. The province is working toward a horticulture authority in every district by January 2027, and regional bodies of different ages may account for part of the gap.

Marigolds dominate the beds alongside calendula, dahlia, petunia, pansy, snapdragon, phlox, salvia, lantana, zinnia and chrysanthemum. In Murree the planting also includes juniper, oriental thuja and iresine, which cope better with the cold.

Ahmad said most varieties had been raised in the authority’s own nurseries and that transplanting had begun early enough to give uniform flowering through the winter.

From the Americas to the mehndi

The marigold is so bound up with South Asian weddings that it is easy to forget it is an import. The flower is strung into garlands for mehndi ceremonies, and its sturdy, ruffled head keeps its colour through long evenings.

The French marigold in fact originated in the Americas. Spanish and Portuguese traders carried it to Europe, and it reached the subcontinent along sea routes in the 16th century, the authority said. In Mexico it remains central to the Day of the Dead in early November, when its orange colour and strong scent are believed to guide the spirits of the departed home.

Seasonal beds last three to four months. Seedlings go in during October and November, peak from December to February and fade by April as the heat returns.

Flowers will not clean Lahore’s air. Planted beds do hold down loose soil on verges and medians, one of the sources of the dust that hangs over the city’s roads in the dry months. For a city that spends much of November under a grey sky, a few thousand more patches of orange are a small and welcome thing.