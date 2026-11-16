CM Maryam Asks Schools And Colleges to Teach Tolerance on UN Day

Chief minister’s message for the International Day for Tolerance warns that extremism and violent conflict make restraint more necessary than before.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday called on schools, colleges and universities to teach young people tolerance, respect and affection for others, saying a successful and peaceful society could not be built on anything else.

In a message for the International Day for Tolerance, she said rising extremism and violent conflict had made restraint more important than at any earlier time. Promoting understanding between people, she said, was the demand of the moment.

The chief minister drew on religious example. The life of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was the finest model of forbearance, she said, recalling that he showed tolerance even toward his enemies. Islam, she added, teaches its followers to live in peace.

She warned that negative attitudes destroyed families first and societies after them. Countering intolerance required positive thinking and better conduct, she said, and every section of society had a part to play.

“Pakistan has to be made an example of peace, tolerance and brotherhood,” she said, pledging that her government would do its share.

Words and the classroom

The message contained no new programme, budget or curriculum change, and it would be unfair to expect one from a commemorative statement. The reference to educational institutions is the part with practical weight, because that is where the province has direct control.

It is also where the strain shows. Government College Lahore opened a seven-day inquiry after a teacher was confronted at a conference earlier this month, and its findings are awaited.

Punjab is home to the country’s largest Christian community and to some of the holiest sites of the Sikh faith, including Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur, which draw pilgrims from abroad every November. How minorities are treated in the province is watched well beyond Pakistan’s borders, and the provincial government marks their main festivals with official events.

The United Nations has observed Nov. 16 as the International Day for Tolerance since the mid-1990s, after UNESCO’s member states adopted a Declaration of Principles on Tolerance on that date in 1995. The declaration describes tolerance as respect for the diversity of the world’s cultures and as a duty of states as well as individuals.

For Lahore, a city whose old quarters still hold mosques, gurdwaras, temples and churches within walking distance of each other, the idea is less a foreign import than a description of how the place was built. The test of Monday’s message will be whether it shows up in what students are taught and in how quickly the authorities act when someone is threatened for what they believe or say.