PITB to hold Pakistan’s first, biggest tech-lifestyle festival, The MIX in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) presents Pakistan’s first tech centered festival; The MIX to be held on the 11th and 12th of November, 2017.A major initiative of PITB, The MIX will be an experiential zone focusing on engaging the public through advancement and excitement of technology. It will be a 2-day extravaganza which will be held in the Al Hamra Cultural Arts Complex, Gaddafi, Lahore.

PITB has done extensive planning for this festival that spans over two days. The MIX is jam packed with activities that include AR/VR, 3D gaming, Music, Food, Heritage, Health, Finance, Fashion, Media, Kids section, Digital Libraries, Art, Theater etc… All these pavilions are activated through instruments of technology to give you a look and feel of life in a purely digital space.

Supporting PITB in presenting this festival is the Information and Culture Department of Punjab, Information Technology University Lahore, Kinetic Pakistan through outdoor digital advertising, Careem Pakistan, Pepsi, TCS, QMobile, Xiaomi, Fabbitt, Venturedive, Habitt, ProPakistani, PCWorld IDG, British Council Library, Cheetay.pk, Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan, Unity3D, My Art World and FM91 as the exclusive radio partner.

‘Technology is enabling and disrupting everything in Pakistan and all of that comes together at The MIX in Lahore, so come find your mix!’ says Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman PITB as he welcomes all of Pakistan to be a part of this event.

The food market will be powered by Hungerist and activated by SimSim, allowing you to pay through a digital wallet and enjoy major discounts. Mangobaaz will be hosting a list of activities on the event like a short film competition and an open mic session.

Patari will power gigs for the whole day which will include the likes of Mehdi Maloof, Shajie, SomeWhatSuper, Abid Brohi, Mughal-e-funk, Roots, etc…

Both the days will end on concerts which will be performed by Abdullah Qureshi and FACE Music Mela who will bring Qawalistan and Bakshi Brothers among others.

Director Entrepreneurship Nabeel Qadeer along with his team have designed this festival to promote experience based learning and give a platform to change makers using technology. PITB encourages people to bring tote bags and refillable bottles and be a part of this tech picnic with their entire families!

Another exciting highlight of the festival is the arrival of a delegation from Austin, Texas as part of PITB’s Plan9-ATX-PAK program who will be joining in the festivities of The MIX.

PITB has invited international venture capitalists, leading tech-preneurs, champions for social change, celebrities of the cricket world, artists and designers who are creating impact through their work to be featured in talks that can be a motivation for the audience.

The MIX is also going to be an opportunity for ten startups to be a part of this experience and be able to showcase their breakthrough technology in front of thousands of people.

For a minimal charge of just Rs. 250 which can be bought online through bookme.pk or on the spot. One ticket includes all the activities spanning over two days.

