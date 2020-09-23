Arbab Rahim’s spokesman praises performance of LUMHS PRO VC PRO Ikramddin

HYDERABAD: Zulfiqar Mallah spokesman of GDA leader and former chief minister Arbab Rahim has acclaimed the performance of Pro Vice Chancellor of Liaqut Medical and Health Sciences University Jamshoro Ikramuddin Ujjan adding that being an honest and dutiful professor he, after taking over and Pro VC has played his role to improve the atmosphere of university

Mallah said being a member of LUMHS selection committee member it was first time that every employee and officer of LUMHS was provided justice. Mallah said LUMHD Diagnostic and Research Laboratory working under him carried out tests across Sindh to especially poor and marginalized people. Saluting Professor Ujjan Zyulfiqar Mallah has said his work would be written in golden works in history.

