Smog Is a Growing Threat to Health, Agriculture and the Economy

As winter sets in, Pakistan, particularly Punjab and Lahore, once again comes under a blanket of smog. Often mistaken for ordinary fog, smog is a serious form of air pollution that threatens public health, agriculture and the national economy. It can no longer be treated as a seasonal inconvenience.

Air quality in Lahore and several other Punjab cities is a major concern. Lahore frequently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities, while Gujranwala, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addu and Bahawalpur also face hazardous conditions. Residents report breathing difficulties, eye irritation, sore throats and coughing. Children, older people and those with respiratory illnesses are particularly vulnerable. Poor visibility also disrupts traffic and daily life.

Smog forms when fog mixes with smoke, harmful gases and fine particles. Emissions from vehicles, factories and agricultural activity build up in winter, when low wind speeds prevent pollutants from dispersing.

The growing number of vehicles, particularly old and poorly maintained ones, is a major contributor. Many release excessive smoke, while low-quality fuel adds to pollution. Harmful gases such as nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide further degrade air quality.

Industrial emissions are another major source. Some factories burn coal, used tyres and other substandard fuels, releasing dangerous particles. Crop-residue burning also worsens the situation. Farmers sometimes set fire to leftover stalks to clear fields quickly for the next crop, adding more smoke to an already polluted atmosphere.

Rapid urbanisation has reduced green spaces. Trees are cleared for housing schemes and construction, while concrete structures replace open land. This weakens the environment’s natural ability to absorb pollutants and maintain ecological balance.

Agriculture, a major part of Pakistan’s economy, is also at risk. Crops need sunlight, but smog reduces the amount reaching fields and can slow plant growth. Harmful pollutants may damage leaves and plant cells, affecting crop development, nutritional quality and yields. Lower production cuts farmers’ incomes and can push up food prices. If domestic supplies fall, reliance on imports may increase, putting further pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, is among the most dangerous components of polluted air. These particles travel deep into the lungs and can damage the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

The government has banned crop-residue burning and imposed fines in some areas, but enforcement remains inadequate. Smog requires a year-round response. Factories should install modern filters and emission-control systems, while the use of substandard fuels must be stopped. Vehicle fitness and emissions should be checked regularly, fuel quality improved and violators held accountable.

Cities need public transport, electric buses and safe cycling facilities to reduce private vehicle use. Tree planting should become a sustained national effort, alongside protection of existing green spaces. Farmers should have access to super seeders and shredders so crop residue can be mixed into the soil or used for energy instead of being burned. Financial support, technical guidance, interest-free loans and insurance can help them adopt these practices.

Countries such as China have addressed air pollution through stricter industrial rules, cleaner fuels and large-scale tree planting. Pakistan can adapt these measures to local needs. Schools, media, social platforms and mosques should also help raise public awareness.

Smog must not be dismissed as a winter problem. During severe pollution, people should avoid unnecessary outdoor activity and wear suitable N95 or KN95 masks when outside. Children, older people and those with respiratory conditions need extra care. Yet personal precautions cannot replace effective public policy. Cleaner air will require consistent planning, strict monitoring and cooperation among the government, industry, farmers and citizens.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.