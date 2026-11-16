A party that owes the PTI nothing says the jailed former premier, his wife and Dr Yasmin Rashid are entitled to treatment under the law, hours after Khan’s open letter to three chief justices.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League on Monday backed jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s appeal for medical treatment, with party president Khalid Masood Sindhu saying the state had sent Nawaz Sharif abroad for care and could not deny a lesser courtesy to Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and the imprisoned PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Sindhu said the request Khan made in a letter from Adiala Jail was justified and deserved serious consideration. The couple should receive quality care in line with court orders, he said, and the government should act at once given the sensitivity of the matter.

The statement is notable for where it comes from. The PMML is a rival of the PTI, not an ally, and spent the past month fighting the ruling PML-N for the same voters in Gujranwala, where it finished second in the NA-77 by-election. Its intervention suggests the question of prisoners’ health is moving beyond the PTI’s own ranks.

Imran Khan’s letter says

Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, released the open letter on X on Monday. It is addressed to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, the Federal Constitutional Court and the Islamabad High Court, and Safdar said he prepared it from instructions given during a three-hour meeting at the jail on Nov. 11.

Open Letter of Mr Imran Khan for kind consideration of Hon Chief Justice's of Pakistan. Humanitarian Plea for Medical Treatment & Shift to Hospital – Voice From Behind the Prison Walls of Adyala. pic.twitter.com/bIqBxqGuX9 — Barrister Salman Safdar (@BrSalmanSafdar) November 16, 2026

In it the 74-year-old says his blood pressure touched 192 and 193 on Nov. 10 and that doctors consider him highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, Dawn reported. He says a Supreme Court order of Aug. 18 directing his transfer to Shifa International Hospital within two days has not been carried out.

He writes that Bushra Bibi suffered a retinal detachment in April, underwent surgery and was returned to solitary confinement, and that she may lose her sight without a further operation. Her lawyers filed a separate petition in the Islamabad High Court on Monday seeking her transfer to a specialised eye hospital and the production of her medical record.

“Give me justice before it is too late,” the letter says, adding that he seeks no favour.

The government’s account

The government did not immediately respond to the letter, Arab News reported. Its position in recent days has been that Khan is being looked after. He was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Nov. 10 for an eye injection, and the hospital described him as clinically stable, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said he was receiving the care he required, according to Al Jazeera.

The claims in the letter are Khan’s own and have not been independently verified. His medical records have not been made public, which is itself one of the complaints his family and lawyers raise.

Yasmin Rashid and the 2019 parallel

Sindhu singled out Dr Yasmin Rashid, describing her as elderly and a cancer patient. The former Punjab health minister, who is in her mid-seventies and has been in custody since May 12, 2023, is held in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail in cases arising from the May 9 riots. Her party says she is a cancer survivor who also suffers from a respiratory illness.

Her lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umar, told an anti-terrorism court sitting inside the jail on Nov. 14 that she needed spinal surgery and asked for her to be moved to a hospital, Geo News reported.

The precedent Sindhu invoked has a particular edge in her case. When Nawaz Sharif fell ill in custody in 2019, Rashid was the provincial health minister who briefed the public on his condition, and he left for London that November after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel. Journalist Hamid Mir recalled in a column this week that she had said at the time that Sharif could not be adequately treated in jail.

The comparison is not exact. Sharif’s departure followed a court order and a medical board’s findings, and the PML-N has long maintained that his illness was grave. The principle Sindhu is pressing is narrower, that a prisoner’s access to a doctor should not depend on which party is in power.

A party with its own quarrel

The PMML has reasons of its own to take on the Punjab government. Sindhu has demanded an apology from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for linking his party to a banned group, and it is contesting the Gujranwala result before the election commission.

Pakistan’s prison rules and repeated superior court rulings place the duty of care for an inmate on the state. Whether that duty is being met in these three cases is now a question before the country’s most senior judges.