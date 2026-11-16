Industries minister closes a 150-company exhibition in Lahore with a pitch for 30 to 50-year plot leases and Rs1 billion loans, then answers questions on corruption while his brother’s row with the chief minister is unresolved.

LAHORE: Punjab’s industries minister, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, said on Monday that the practice of taking commissions from contractors had to end and that corruption should be exposed wherever it exists, remarks that carried extra weight coming from a member of the family at the centre of the coalition’s loudest quarrel over graft.

He was answering reporters’ questions at the close of the three-day 10th Pakistan Industrial Exhibition at the Expo Centre in Johar Town. Action against the corrupt should be indiscriminate, he said, adding that China owed its rapid development to a stringent system of accountability.

Commissions on contracts, he said, had to be eliminated if development projects were to be completed on a sustainable footing.

The row he did not mention

Hussain belongs to the PML-Q, the PML-N’s partner in Punjab and Islamabad. His brother, federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, said in a recent television interview that he regularly heard complaints of corruption in Punjab, prompting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to send him a Rs5 billion defamation notice on Nov. 3, according to Dawn. She later said ministers with reservations about her government should resign, The Nation reported.

The industries minister did not refer to that dispute on Monday and was careful to praise the chief minister’s leadership. The Punjab government’s reply to his brother came through its information minister, who said historic funds for Gujrat exposed the critics’ own record.

He also offered the coalition a line to close ranks behind. All stakeholders were on the same page about the country’s progress, he said, and politicians should set aside differences and clear up misunderstandings.

Leases, loans and land

The bulk of his remarks dealt with industry. Hussain said the decades-old habit of treating industrial estates as a property business had been ended for good, and that plots were now being used to set up factories.

Under the chief minister’s new industrial policy, he said, investors can take plots on leases of 30 to 50 years. That lowers the entry cost for a manufacturer, though it also leaves the state as landlord, and the terms on renewal and transfer will decide how banks treat such plots as collateral.

Interest-free lending under the Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme is continuing, he said. A second programme offers easy-term loans of up to Rs1 billion for large-scale industry and interest-free loans of up to Rs100 million, with exports as the stated aim.

The province has set out ambitious numbers elsewhere, including a pivot plan targeting $6.8 billion in exports and 162,000 jobs by 2029. Monday’s remarks did not say how much has been disbursed under either loan scheme or how many units have been built on leased plots.

Solar estates and electric bikes

Industrial estates are being shifted to solar power, the minister said, a policy the province has begun with battery-backed solar pilots for three industrial zones. The cost and reliability of power are standing complaints among Lahore’s manufacturers.

He said several electric motorcycle plants were already running in Punjab and lithium battery units were being set up. The government intends to convert conventional motorcycles to electric in phases and is working on charging points outside large buildings and commercial plazas. Students are already being offered e-bikes with no down payment.

“The greater the investment, the greater the employment,” he said.

A claim about hospitals

Hussain said the government that preceded the caretaker administration had made tall claims but failed to build a single major hospital, while the present one had built two in two and a half years. He did not name the hospitals, and the comparison could not be immediately checked.

The exhibition was organised by Everest International Expo and COMSATS University Islamabad’s Lahore campus, and more than 150 local and foreign companies took part. It followed another Lahore expo a week earlier that put artificial intelligence and robotics at the heart of Pakistan-China industrial ties.

Everest chief executive Fa Weigan and deputy general manager Zeeshan Hashmi attended the closing ceremony.