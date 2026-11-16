Chief minister orders speedy courts and AI-assisted investigation for crimes against women and children, though a federal law has promised special courts and four-month trials since 2021.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday ordered a new provincial anti-rape law and speedy courts for crimes against women and children, as her government disclosed that fewer than one in a hundred rape cases in the province ended in a conviction last year.

Chairing a special meeting on the protection of women and children, she voiced concern at the low conviction rate and told police to strengthen investigations, train officers and take preventive steps against sexual violence. Trials are to be bound by time limits and prosecution is to be strengthened, an official statement said.

The meeting agreed to use artificial intelligence to improve the quality of investigation and prosecution, and to ensure that audio and video evidence is properly recorded in such cases. The chief minister said specialised investigation was essential to secure convictions and promised legislation that would bring exemplary punishment.

The numbers behind the order

Information Minister Azma Bokhari put a figure on the problem at a press conference afterwards. Only 0.77% of rape cases ended in convictions in 2025, she said, calling the rate alarming, according to reports.

More than 13,820 cases of sexual assault against women and children were registered in Punjab that year, she said. Lahore accounted for 1,576, the highest of any district, followed by Faisalabad with 945, Gujranwala with 789 and Khanewal with 724.

The police chief told the meeting that people known to the victim were involved in 71% of sexual abuse cases involving women and children. That finding points away from the stranger in the street and toward the home and the neighbourhood, where evidence is hardest to gather and families are most likely to be pressed into silence.

A third layer of law

Punjab would not be starting from nothing. Parliament passed the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act in 2021, after the gang rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. That law created special courts, required trials to finish within four months and set up crisis cells and specialised investigation units.

It was amended this year. The Anti-Rape (Amendment) Act 2026, passed by the National Assembly in May, made sexual assault and child exploitation non-bailable, The Friday Times reported.

The courts already exist as well. A Senate committee was told that Punjab’s conviction rate was the lowest of any province despite the creation of 480 gender-based violence courts, according to Minute Mirror, which reported the provincial figure given to that committee as 4%. The gap between that number and the 0.77% cited on Monday may reflect different ways of counting, and neither is a figure any government would defend.

The record suggests that the weak point is not the statute. Lawyers and rights groups have long said that cases collapse on late medical examinations, poorly preserved forensic samples, witnesses who withdraw and settlements reached outside court. A provincial law will help if it fixes those stages, and little if it only adds another court to the list.

Bokhari said the new courts would be modelled on anti-terrorism courts, Capital News Point reported. Daily Times said the planned law would fold in existing provincial statutes on domestic violence and on destitute and neglected children. No draft has been published and no date has been given for tabling it in the Punjab Assembly.

Complaints by the million

The inspector general told the meeting that 1.24 million complaints relating to women had been registered at police stations across the province. About 125,000 were lodged through the Virtual Women Police Station, with action completed in 92% of them.

The Virtual Centre for Child Safety was credited with the recovery of 70,000 missing or abducted children, and 4,000 children with special needs were reunited with their families. Bokhari gave a higher figure, saying more than 100,000 missing children had been reunited through the virtual police station, according to Minute Mirror. Police said 7,588 child sexual abuse cases had been resolved. The statement did not define what resolving a case meant or how many ended in a conviction.

Four weeks on

The meeting came almost exactly a month after the chief minister gave Punjab police four weeks to curb crimes against women and children, and warned of removals. Monday’s statement recorded no action against any officer.

It did record praise. She commended the police, the regional and district police officers and the Counter Terrorism Department for eliminating a criminal gang in Sargodha.

Lahore has had its own reminders of what is at stake. The Lahore Times reported last month on an Azerbaijani woman who refused to leave Pakistan without justice after alleging gang rape near the city, and the province has also fitted panic buttons for women on Lahore’s footbridges.

The chief minister said women and children were among the most vulnerable in society and that reporting such crimes was the first step to punishing them. On the government’s own figures, reporting is no longer the main obstacle. What happens between the complaint and the verdict is.