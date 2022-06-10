SABS University becomes part of IWS art network

HYDERABAD: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has officially became the part of I Water Color Society (IWS) Globe Art Network. The institution has become first in the world to be part of IWS Institutions as a university. Other members of IWS Institutions include galleries, magazines, gardens and Centers from Malaysia, Russia, China, Iran, Nepal, Vietnam, India, Spain, Turkey and Thailand but SABS is the first university in this category around the globe.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IWS Globe President and master artist Atanur Dogan and Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar on the eve of 7th International “Love, Peace and Tolerence Through Art” Watercolor Festival at Azmir, Turkey. The basic objective of the MoU was to promote and popularize watercolor-world’s oldest art technique-, to spread love, friendship, and harmony throughout the world, to encourage peace, mutual understanding via nonprofit IWS societies and international art related business and IWS institutions. SABS signed a contract with IWS Globe Art Network, in order to become an official recognized IWS institution and was granted permission to organize IWS activities independently and globally.

SABS will organize activities, including seminars, exhibitions, festivals, competitions, youth events, online contests, Plein air art activities, art classes, live art demonstrations, art meetings, establish global linkages for students or joint events with other IWS country branches globally.

Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that IWS is an international organization having branches in one hundred and ten countries of the world and SABS is lucky to organize three international water color biennale under its umbrella in its premises. He said that SABS aims to organize above mentioned events frequently as students may be well aware of latest trends in the field of art and establish linkages with master artists of the globe for students. Dr. Shar said that SABS believes in cultural exchange of students, awareness of different civilizations, heritage and spreading love, peace and prosperity through art.

IWS Globe President Atanur Dogan said that IWS has turned into the biggest art movement of the world, with the inclusion of museums, art schools, art villages, art galleries, trying to spread love and friendship to the world through art, and bringing together the best artists of their countries.

