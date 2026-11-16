Punjab’s information minister cites 723 anti-corruption arrests and calls the air force’s upkeep of the chief minister’s jet routine, on the day a federal ally refused to apologise and served defamation notices of his own.

LAHORE: Punjab’s information minister said on Monday that a federal minister who accused the province of corruption had answered a demand for proof by pointing to the Auditor General’s report, and argued that audit objections were not evidence of graft, as the coalition quarrel moved from television studios into lawyers’ offices.

Azma Bokhari told a press conference at the DGPR media hall in Lahore that Chaudhry Salik Hussain had been asked to show the “cupboards of corruption” he spoke of. His reply to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s legal notice, she said, referred to the audit report instead.

It was wrong to describe audit paras as corruption, she said. Anyone alleging corruption had to bring evidence, she added, because the era of political narratives had passed.

Notice answered with notices

Hussain, the federal minister for overseas Pakistanis and a leader of the allied PML-Q, formally replied on Monday to the Rs5 billion defamation notice the chief minister sent him on Nov. 3. He refused to retract his remarks, apologise or pay damages, and said his words had been misquoted in the notice, according to ARY News, which said it had obtained details of the reply.

He went further. In posts on X he said legal notices would not frighten him into silence, and that his lawyer had sent defamation notices to both Maryam Nawaz and Bokhari, Daily Pakistan reported.

The dispute began with a television interview in which Hussain said complaints of corruption in Punjab were so numerous that the files could fill cupboards. Bokhari and other PML-N figures have noted that he also conceded he had no documentary proof, a point Geo News and Dunya News repeated in their reports on Monday.

What an audit para is, and is not

Bokhari’s argument has substance. An audit para is an objection raised by government auditors, and it can cover anything from a missing receipt to a breach of procurement rules. Departments respond, and unresolved items go to the Public Accounts Committee.

She said more than 90% of audit paras were eventually settled or recovered, that such objections had been raised continuously since independence, and that the government itself published the reports. Objections had been recorded, she noted, even when petrol cost Rs103 a litre.

She also conceded the other half of the case. Questions could fairly be asked, she said, about paras that remained unresolved and amounts that had not been recovered. That is the ground on which Hussain’s reply appears to stand, and the ground on which the province will have to answer with figures.

The minister turned the same test on her critic. Citing the Auditor General’s 2025-26 report, she said audit paras of more than Rs7 billion had been raised against the overseas Pakistanis portfolio that Hussain runs, out of an allocation of about Rs116.5 billion, according to Daily Qudrat‘s account of the press conference.

723 arrests

Bokhari said 723 people had been arrested in anti-corruption operations across Punjab and that cases were being registered in every region. The chief minister personally monitored the drive, she said, and it was being undermined by those it inconvenienced.

The campaign dates from early September, when Punjab declared war on corruption, set up a secret cell and opened the 1350 helpline. Monday’s figure did not say how many of those arrested have been charged or convicted, or how many are senior officers and how many clerks and patwaris.

Responding to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who said in Lahore last week that corruption exists across the whole of Pakistan, Bokhari agreed and added that action was being taken against it only in Punjab.

A word on the jet

The press conference produced the government’s most direct comment yet on reports that the province had sanctioned a further Rs2.35 billion for the chief minister’s Gulfstream and handed its operations to the Pakistan Air Force.

Bokhari said the air force maintained Punjab’s aircraft along with others and would continue to do so. All aircraft required regular operations and maintenance, she said, calling the commentary on the subject unnecessary and unusual. Senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made the same point, saying the air force already looks after the aircraft used by the prime minister, The Express Tribune reported.

Neither minister addressed the reported figure or the terms of the arrangement. Umar Farooq in his opinion has argued since September that the jet is not the point and accountability for public money is.

Provinces and a referendum

On the proposal to create new provinces, Bokhari said the federal government and cabinet would decide whether to hold a referendum, an idea Naqvi floated on Nov. 12. The matter belonged to Parliament, she said, and not to seminars or business figures, and the PML-N in Punjab would accept whatever the prime minister and party leadership decided.

That is a careful formula. It neither endorses nor rejects the redrawing of Punjab, the province with the most to lose in territory and the PML-N’s political base. The PML-Q’s own president, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, has urged consultation over confrontation on the question.

Maryam-Azma-Salik row matters

Bokhari said the chief minister had no personal dispute with anyone and no time for political confrontation. Her attention, the minister said, was on housing and on clearing garbage from cities, and the government would move into “fourth gear” as it entered its fourth year.

The politics are harder to wave away. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has suggested that the attacks on the provincial leadership are an effort to create room for an alternative arrangement, the Tribune reported, and Geo News quoted Bokhari as warning that those hoping for the chief minister’s removal would get a shock.

The quarrel also sits inside the provincial cabinet. Hussain’s brother, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, is Punjab’s industries minister, and he told reporters at the Expo Centre on Monday that corruption should be exposed wherever it exists. Last week Bokhari herself answered the family’s criticism by saying historic funds for Gujrat exposed the critics’ own record.

Bokhari also used the briefing to announce a provincial anti-rape law and special courts, saying 1.24 million women had approached the Virtual Women Police Station, 96,000 cases had been registered through it and 100,000 missing children had been reunited with their families.

For residents of the provincial capital, the exchange of notices matters less than what it may bring into the open. If the case reaches a courtroom, both sides will have to put documents on the record, and the audit reports each is now quoting at the other would be read in full.