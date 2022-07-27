Truth, law have prevailed in CM Punjab case: Amir Bux Bhutto

HYDERABAD: Sardar Nabi Bux Bhutto senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has said the truth, law, and justice have prevailed in the Punjab chief minister case heard by the Supreme Court of Pakistan despite the fact that enemies of democracy and agents of foreign powers had tried their best to paralyze people. They were defeated during Punjab chief minister’s selection on 17 July and now again with a verdict of the Supreme Court they were again drowned. This happens to be the fate of such elements who never hesitate to consider power over their conscience and are ready to sacrifice national interests over their filthy interests. They reflect a dying political system that has been rejected by people. There is no place for them in newly rising people’s rule (Awami Raj), he added.

But he said this old ugly system would not die on its own as such it must be kept under constant watch. However, he added that the people of Pakistan have become too sensible to defend the country and its new system. They would not allow thieves and looters to hijack their country adding that people are themselves owners of the country and fountains of power.

Sardar Amir Bux Bhutto said Imran Khan was the continuity of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who has given political awakening to the people. This must continue for the future of the country. Sardar Nabi Bux Bhutto said now PTI has not given its attention to Sindh where up till now Zardari has got complete freedom. Sindh was waiting anxiously to rise out of Zardari’s hold. However, there was no alternative for them except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf can provide them alternate leadership for which people of Sindh were also waiting impatiently.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION