Dr. Umair Haroon Discusses Bilateral Economic Cooperation and Investment Opportunities

TORONTO (CA): Prominent Pakistani media executive, producer and International Emmy Awards jury member Dr. Umair Haroon visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto today, where he held a productive meeting with Trade and Investment Counsellor Mr. Altamash Janjua. Dr. Umair Haroon was accompanied during the visit by renowned Pakistani-Canadian businessman Mr. Shamrooz Khan.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral trade, fostering economic cooperation between Pakistan and Canada and exploring new avenues for cross-border business partnerships. Discussions also centred on leveraging media, cultural exchange and commercial networks to project Pakistan’s positive economic potential to North American investors.

During the dialogue, Dr. Umair Haroon commended the vital role of the Pakistani diaspora in Canada, recognizing their entrepreneurial achievements and continued contributions to the economic and social fabric of both nations. He also lauded the proactive initiatives of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto, particularly its Trade and Investment Wing, for facilitating business-to-business linkages, supporting exporters and serving as an effective bridge between Canadian enterprises and Pakistani markets.

“The Pakistani-Canadian diaspora is one of our nation’s greatest strategic assets, excelling across diverse industries while remaining deeply committed to Pakistan’s progress,” said Dr. Umair Haroon. “I also commend the Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto and its Trade Wing for their dedicated efforts in turning this goodwill into tangible bilateral trade, investor facilitation and meaningful economic partnerships.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s evolving investment landscape, Dr. Umair Haroon praised the transformative efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in streamlining regulatory frameworks and mobilizing foreign direct investment. He specifically underscored the growing investor confidence and renewed economic momentum in Karachi, noting that SIFC’s single-window facilitation has opened major opportunities across key sectors in Pakistan’s commercial and financial hub.

“Through the visionary framework of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, Pakistan has created an enabling, investor-friendly environment that is actively mobilizing domestic and international capital,” Dr. Umair Haroon added. “Karachi, as the economic lifeline of Pakistan, is witnessing renewed momentum, and SIFC’s single-window facilitation offers tremendous opportunities for Canadian investors and overseas Pakistanis to partner in high-growth sectors.”

Mr. Altamash Janjua welcomed Dr. Umair Haroon and Mr. Shamrooz Khan to the Consulate, reiterating the mission’s commitment to expanding bilateral trade volume and assisting diaspora investors interested in Pakistan’s emerging sectors. Mr. Shamrooz Khan shared valuable insights from the Canadian business community, emphasizing the strong appetite among overseas Pakistanis to participate in sustainable development and joint ventures back home.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to maintaining close coordination between diplomatic trade offices, media leaders and the business diaspora to drive long-term economic collaboration between Pakistan and Canada.