A morning cough dismissed as dust or age can be the first sign of a lung disease with no cure. In Pakistan, smoke from tobacco, cooking fires and polluted air all feed it.

LAHORE: The cough that many Lahoris put down to winter smog can be an early sign of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung condition that killed 3.4 million people worldwide in 2023, as the world marked World COPD Day on Wednesday.

COPD is the third leading cause of death in the world, accounting for about 6% of all deaths, according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures. Nearly nine in ten COPD deaths among people under 70 occur in low- and middle-income countries such as Pakistan.

The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease chose “Early Diagnosis and Management for a Better Life” as this year’s theme, and released its updated treatment report on the same day.

A slow disease

COPD covers chronic bronchitis, in which the airways stay inflamed and clogged with mucus, and emphysema, in which the lungs’ air sacs are gradually destroyed. It develops over years. A persistent morning cough, phlegm, wheezing at night and breathlessness on the stairs are easy to explain away, and diagnosis often comes only when a short walk leaves a patient gasping.

Much of the damage cannot be reversed. Its progress can be slowed, however, which is why doctors stress that symptoms lasting for months should be checked with a simple breathing test called spirometry rather than treated with cough syrup.

Not only smokers

Smoking is the leading cause, but it is not the only one. Tobacco accounts for more than 70% of cases in rich countries, the WHO says, but only 30% to 40% in poorer ones, where smoke from cooking on wood and dung fires is a major risk.

Lahore adds a third source. More than 600,000 people in the city sought treatment for smog-related illness during the 2025 winter, The Express Tribune reported, citing health authorities, and the city’s air quality index reached 306 this week with Paragon City above 469. Fine particles of that kind inflame the same airways that tobacco smoke damages.

The harm reduction argument

An article circulated to newspapers for World COPD Day argues that smokers who cannot quit should be offered alternatives that avoid burning tobacco. It notes that cigarette smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, and that the US Surgeon General has concluded these cause the lung damage that leads to COPD, while nicotine is chiefly responsible for addiction. It compares the idea to households moving from wood fires to cleaner fuels.

The article accepts that continued nicotine use is not risk-free and that quitting remains the best outcome. Its wider argument is contested. The WHO has not endorsed e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products as a way to quit, urges governments to regulate them, and warns that they are being marketed to young people.

Both sides agree on what matters most for a patient. Stopping smoking is the single most effective step, and avoiding smoke from any source slows the decline.

What residents can do

During severe smog, people with breathing problems should limit time outdoors and wear an N95 or KN95 mask when they go out, a point the Punjab health department repeats each winter and that columnist M Rashid Tabassum made in this newspaper this week in arguing that smog is a threat to health and the economy.

Kitchens with chimneys or cleaner fuels protect the women who do most of the cooking. And anyone who has coughed every morning for three months should see a doctor and ask for a lung function test. The sooner COPD is found, the more breath there is left to protect.