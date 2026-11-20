Official data show the surge came mostly from a record Eurobond and Naya Pakistan Certificates, much of it raised to meet maturing debt and rebuild reserves.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League demanded on Thursday that the government account for $5.89 billion in foreign loans and grants raised in the first four months of the fiscal year, saying ordinary citizens had seen no benefit while paying more for electricity, gas and taxes.

PMML spokesperson Faisal Nadeem said the 157% increase over the same period last year raised serious questions about the government’s economic priorities. The public wanted to know why borrowing kept rising and where the money was going, he said.

His figures match the official record. Data released by the Economic Affairs Division on Tuesday showed inflows of $5.891 billion between July and October 2026, more than double the $2.29 billion received a year earlier, according to ProPakistani. Loans made up $5.855 billion of the total and grants $36.1 million, Minute Mirror reported.

The breakdown answers part of the party’s question. Most of the increase came in the first quarter, when Pakistan raised $3 billion in September through a dual-tranche Eurobond, its largest single international bond sale, The Nation reported. Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates brought in a further $883 million and conventional certificates $386 million, money deposited by overseas Pakistanis.

October itself was quieter. Inflows that month fell to $441.5 million from $471.2 million a year earlier.

The government has budgeted $23.38 billion in foreign assistance for the full fiscal year, largely to refinance maturing debt and support foreign exchange reserves, The Nation said. On that measure, the four-month total is about a quarter of the annual plan.

That distinction matters for the PMML’s argument. Much of Pakistan’s external borrowing is not new spending but the rolling over of old debt, and a successful Eurobond is in one sense a vote of confidence from international investors who were reluctant to lend to Pakistan during the 2022-23 crisis. The country has since reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on its programme.

The cost is the price of that confidence. Commercial debt is expensive, and Chinese banks are seeking higher interest to refinance a $1.3 billion loan, according to ProPakistani and The Asian Mirror. Every percentage point paid on such debt is money not spent on the relief the PMML says households need.

Nadeem said the government was raising power and gas tariffs and taxes while also borrowing abroad, and appeared more focused on revenue than on relief. He said demands to abolish the petroleum levy reflected public anger, a campaign Lahore has seen on its streets this autumn.

The party asked the government to publish the purpose of each loan and a full account of how the money was used. The Economic Affairs Division releases monthly inflow data by lender, but not a single public statement linking each loan to the payment or project it funds, which is the gap the PMML is pointing to.

Nadeem also called for an end to interest-based finance, saying lasting stability required an interest-free system. The Federal Shariat Court has set the end of 2027 as the deadline for eliminating riba from the economy, and Islamic finance scholars have warned that the deadline is close. The state’s growing use of Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates and sukuk is part of that shift, though the transition of external debt will be far slower.