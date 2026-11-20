As cheaper Mini LED sets reach Pakistan’s mid-range shelves, dimming zones, hardware control and backlight layout decide whether the picture lives up to the box.

LAHORE: Put two Mini LED televisions of similar size and price side by side in a Hall Road showroom and play the same dark scene, and one may show deep blacks with crisp highlights while the other shows a grey haze with a bright smudge in the middle. Both boxes carry the same label.

That gap is becoming the normal experience for Pakistani TV buyers in 2026, as the technology moves from expensive flagship models into the mid-range and budget sets that most households buy.

Mini LED is a genuine advance. By shrinking the light-emitting diodes behind an LCD screen, manufacturers can fit many more of them and divide the backlight into more zones that brighten and dim independently. Done well, that brings contrast close to far more expensive display types.

The trouble is that the term describes the size of a part, not the quality of the result. It says nothing about how many of those diodes are fitted, how they are arranged or how cleverly they are controlled. A set can use miniature LEDs and still deliver little of the benefit.

The industry has been here before. “4K”, “Smart TV” and “HDR” all began as technical claims and became checkboxes printed on boxes across whole product ranges, whether or not each model did much with them. The wording itself has become a legal fight: TCL sued Samsung in the United States over its Mini LED labelling in September.

A briefing circulated to Pakistani media this week sets out three checks that separate a good Mini LED panel from a weak one, none of which needs an engineering degree.

The first is whether local dimming is controlled by hardware or approximated in software. Hardware dimming switches each zone directly, while software processing adjusts the image to imitate the effect without actually darkening the backlight behind it.

The second is the number of dimming zones. More independently controlled zones mean finer control of light and dark, and the difference between a few dozen and several hundred is visible in any night scene.

The third is whether the backlight is a full array behind the whole screen or a strip around its edges. Edge lighting cannot dim the centre of the picture independently, whatever the label says.

Few brands publish all three answers. The briefing notes that TCL lists dimming-zone counts for its Mini LED range sold in Pakistan, though not the full hardware design. TCL, which leads global Mini LED shipments and recently opened its 25th flagship store in Pakistan, has an obvious interest in buyers asking those questions.

Shoppers do not need to take any brand’s word. Ask the salesperson for the zone count and whether dimming is full-array, check the model’s specification sheet online, and look at a dark scene with bright highlights before paying. If the answers are missing, that is an answer in itself.

With prices falling, the assumption that one Mini LED set is as good as another will cost more buyers more money. The three questions give anyone walking into a showroom in Lahore a way to judge the picture rather than the box.