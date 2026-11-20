Shahmukhi novel set in a village under Gen Zia takes the C$25,000 award in Canada, with Sargodha’s Amber Hosseini among the finalists in the first year two Pakistanis made the shortlist.

LAHORE: Pakistani writer and broadcaster Akmal Shahzad Ghumman has won the 2026 Dhahan Prize for Punjabi fiction for his novel Parchhawan (Shadow), a Shahmukhi-script book published in Lahore, taking the C$25,000 award at a ceremony in Surrey, British Columbia.

Sargodha-based novelist Amber Hosseini and Rajpreet Kaur Benipal of Khanna in Indian Punjab each received C$10,000 as finalists on Wednesday. Hosseini was recognised for her novel Nawan Pind (New Village) and Benipal for her short story collection Kabran Vich Ughe Phull (Flowers Growing in a Graveyard).

A further C$6,000 will pay for the three books to be transliterated across the two scripts in which Punjabi is written, Gurmukhi in India and Shahmukhi in Pakistan, so that readers on each side of the border can read them.

A first for Pakistan

This is the first year in the prize’s history that two writers from Pakistan reached the final three, Radio Pakistan reported when the shortlist was announced in August. They were chosen from 58 eligible submissions from Canada, India, Pakistan, Australia, the United States and Britain.

Neither Pakistani author could travel to the ceremony at the Northview Golf and Country Club, and short acceptance videos were played instead.

“This award is about more than personal recognition,” Ghumman said in a statement. “It is a moment of pride for Punjabi literature and for everyone who has kept this language alive through their writing, reading and love for it.”

Hosseini said the recognition had given her a platform and support to bring her writing to a wider audience.

The novel

Parchhawan is set in a single Punjabi village in the 1980s and follows how life there changed under Gen Zia-ul-Haq’s programme of Islamisation, according to the prize’s citation. The prize described its style as plain-spoken and laced with humour. The book was published by Nigarshat Publishers in Lahore.

Ghumman has been shortlisted for the award before, and the prize describes his earlier short story collection Pinjre vich Ahalna (The Nest in a Cage) as an account of Punjab’s changing social and political fabric.

Founded in 2013 by the Canada India Education Society with the University of British Columbia, the Dhahan Prize is the largest international award for fiction in Punjabi. Its prize money is far beyond anything available to Punjabi writers in Pakistan, where most of the language’s speakers live yet where it is rarely taught in schools.

That gap has been debated in Lahore for decades. Punjab University marked Punjabi Culture Day last month, and writers in the city have long argued that the language survives through its literature rather than its classrooms.

Barj Dhahan, the Vancouver businessman who founded the award, said it gave writers recognition they would otherwise not have. The City of Surrey proclaimed a Punjabi Literature Week as part of the ceremony, at which Calgary-based Pakistani musician Jamal Raja performed.

Senator Baltej Dhillon, president of the society that awards the prize, said the books deserved to be read and celebrated on the world stage. With two of this year’s three finalists writing in Shahmukhi, the transliteration grant means a Pakistani Punjabi novel will reach readers of the Gurmukhi script in India.