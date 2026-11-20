Hyderabad-based lender aims to make all its services Shariah-compliant in 2027, the year Pakistan’s courts have set for removing interest from the economy.

KARACHI: SAFCO Microfinance Company won the IRBA Excellence Award for Inclusive Islamic Microfinance in Pakistan 2026 on Wednesday, its second consecutive recognition at the Islamic Retail Banking Awards, and said it aims to offer all its financial services in line with Shariah principles during 2027.

Managing Director Syed Sajjad Ali Shah received the award at the 12th edition of the ceremony at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi, in the absence of chief executive Dr Muhammad Suleman G. Abro.

Last year SAFCO received the first IRBA Excellence Award for Islamic Microfinance in Pakistan for its Yaqeen Islamic Finance programme, according to report at the time. This year’s award was for its contribution to widening access to Shariah-compliant finance for low-income and underserved communities.

The awards are run by Cambridge IFA, which says its winners are chosen through an evaluation methodology that includes an efficiency study of Islamic retail banks worldwide. The ceremony is held with the Islamic Retail Banking Summit, whose theme this year was responsible banking for all.

Abro said in a statement that the award reflected the work of SAFCO’s staff and the trust of its clients. The company, he said, was optimistic about converting its entire range of services to Islamic modes during 2027.

That target fits a national deadline. The Federal Shariat Court has ordered the economy to be freed of riba by the end of 2027, and microfinance lenders, whose clients borrow small sums at high effective rates, face particular pressure to show their products are both affordable and compliant.

State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah told the summit that Islamic finance needed to be connected with the real economy, particularly trade, industry, agriculture and small businesses. He also stressed the need for affordable, transparent and accessible financial services.

Former Maldivian president Mohamed Waheed Hassan said human contact and trust still mattered in finance despite the rapid growth of digital banking. Professor Humayon Dar, chairman of the awards, said they recognised institutions committed to Shariah compliance and to spreading awareness of Islamic banking.

SAFCO, which is based in Hyderabad, has collected several international awards this year, including the WOMANi Championship Award for Financial Inclusion in Kuala Lumpur in August, reports said. Earlier this month UN Women named Abro runner-up for its women’s leadership award.

For clients in rural Sindh and Punjab, the more meaningful measure will be the cost of a loan once it is converted. Islamic microfinance replaces interest with profit-sharing or sale-based contracts, and its success depends on whether the price paid by a woman running a small business falls, or simply changes its name.