Party demands an apology within seven days for remarks linking it to banned groups, days after a federal minister sent the Punjab information minister a defamation notice of his own.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League has served Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari with a Rs5 billion defamation notice over remarks describing it as a terrorist, illegal and proscribed party, making her the target of two legal notices from rival politicians in the same week.

The notice, dated Nov. 18 and sent on behalf of PMML president Khalid Masood Sindhu, gives her seven days from receipt to withdraw the allegations, delete the posts and videos in question and issue an unconditional public apology. It was drafted by Sahibzada Muhammad Amer Habib, a retired judge practising as an advocate of the High Court, according to a copy seen by The Lahore Times.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain announced on Nov. 16 that his lawyer had sent defamation notices to both Bokhari and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, after she criticised his audit-based reply to the chief minister’s own notice.

The notice says she said

The document quotes remarks reported after the Nov. 8 by-election in Gujranwala’s NA-77 constituency. In them, Bokhari alleged that organisations banned by the state were taking part in politics under new names, called this a serious challenge for the state and urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to examine how groups associated with support for terrorism could carry on political activity.

The notice says she also claimed to have shared videos from polling day appearing to show workers of a banned organisation casting fake votes. It says the remarks were posted on her X account and broadcast by ARY, Geo, Bol and other channels.

Branding a registered party a terrorist organisation without a lawful basis is “an extremely serious allegation”, the notice argues, adding that freedom of expression does not extend to false and malicious claims against a legally recognised political entity.

No public response from Bokhari to the notice could be found by Friday morning.

The party’s case

The PMML rests its argument on paper. It says it has been registered with the election commission since 2022, contested the 2024 general election on the chair symbol and runs welfare work in education, health, drinking water and flood relief. It also cites its second-place finish in the NA-77 by-election, where its candidate polled about 30,000 votes, and has pointed to its 114th place on the commission’s list of enlisted parties to rebut the charge.

Beyond withdrawal and apology, the notice asks her to sign an undertaking not to repeat the claims and to preserve all records of the statements. It says the party may approach the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, and puts the damage to Sindhu’s reputation at Rs5 billion.

A pattern of notices

The PMML sent the chief minister a similar notice last week, Dawn reported, after Sindhu demanded an apology from Maryam Nawaz for linking the party to a banned group. The chief minister herself opened the season of notices when she sent Salik Hussain a Rs5 billion claim on Nov. 3.

Allegations that the PMML is a political front for groups banned in Pakistan have been repeated mainly in Indian media. The party rejects that description, and it remains on the commission’s register. Whether its legal status should change is a question for the commission and the courts, which are the proper forum for it, and the party is already contesting the NA-77 result before the commission.

For Lahore’s political class, the more striking development is the speed at which disputes that once ended at a press conference now move to lawyers’ letters. Most such notices never reach a courtroom. If this one does, Bokhari would have to show the basis for her claims, and the party would have to answer them under oath.