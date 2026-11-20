New ambassador Jean-Noël Poirier visits the cosmetics maker’s Karachi headquarters weeks after meeting Punjab’s chief minister on trade and investment.

KARACHI: France’s new ambassador to Pakistan, Jean-Noël Poirier, visited L’Oréal Pakistan’s headquarters in Karachi on Thursday, where the company said more than 90% of the products it sells in the country are now made locally.

Rehan Saeed, the company’s executive general manager and chief executive, told the delegation that L’Oréal had invested in local manufacturing since entering Pakistan in 2009 to reduce its dependence on imports. It now works with more than 400 local suppliers, supports about 1,900 jobs across its value chain and reaches more than 10 million consumers through 55,000 retail outlets, he said.

“We see significant potential in Pakistan’s fast-growing beauty market,” Saeed said.

A diplomat’s early stops

Poirier, who took up his post this autumn, has made business and education the early themes of his posting. He called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore on Oct. 31 to discuss trade, investment and industrial cooperation and invited her to visit France, APP reported. He has also visited the Lahore University of Management Sciences to discuss student exchanges.

“L’Oréal Pakistan illustrates the engagement of French businesses in Pakistan,” he said on Thursday. “These concrete actions contribute to Pakistan’s economic future.”

He was accompanied by Bruno Zanghellini, head of the embassy’s economic department, and Noemie Pinta, its political counsellor.

Local production, local skills

Local manufacturing is the part of the story with the widest economic weight. Every product made in Pakistan rather than imported reduces the import bill at a time when the country is borrowing heavily abroad, and builds a supplier base in packaging and chemicals that other firms can use.

When Poirier’s predecessor, Nicolas Galey, visited last year, the company said it had invested Rs4.3 billion in foreign direct investment since 2009, according to reports in November 2025.

L’Oréal also described its training programmes. Its L’Oréalistar initiative has trained more than 50,000 small-scale online beauty creators, it said, and the Beauty for a Better Life programme, run with the Depilex SmileAgain Foundation, trains survivors of domestic violence and acid attacks as beauticians and hairstylists.

A digital literacy programme run with CIRCLE teaches women running home businesses digital and financial skills, and the L’Oréal Paris campaign against street harassment, run with Bedari, trains bystanders to intervene safely. The company won an SDPI award for women’s economic empowerment earlier this month.

The wider French presence

French firms are a small but steady presence in Pakistan’s economy, and the embassy has been pressing their case in energy as well as consumer goods. Last month French companies signalled interest in Pakistan’s power grid as battery storage projects were fast-tracked.

For Lahore, where the chief minister has been courting French investment, the useful test of the ambassador’s interest will be whether visits like Thursday’s turn into new factories in Punjab’s industrial zones as well as Karachi.