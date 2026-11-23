Scannable stickers will show who cleans each area and route complaints straight to the system, as the chief minister orders fixes within hours and twice-weekly cleaning for villages.

LAHORE: Punjab will paste QR codes on streets, markets and village lanes so residents can scan them to see which sanitation workers are assigned to their area, lodge complaints and rate the service, the provincial government said, calling it the first system of its kind in the province.

The codes, part of the Suthra Punjab programme, will display the details of the crew responsible for each locality and double as a complaint and feedback channel, according to a government briefing issued after a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She ordered that every cleanliness complaint received be settled within a few hours.

The change hands part of the policing of Pakistan’s largest sanitation workforce to the people it serves. Until now, residents have mostly relied on the 1139 helpline and social media pages to report uncollected garbage, a route that left little public trace of how quickly complaints were handled.

Villages put on a twice-weekly schedule

The chief minister directed officials to clean villages at least twice a week and to give rural areas the same attention as cities, a recurring complaint since the programme moved beyond Lahore’s municipal limits. The meeting also agreed to train and encourage villagers to use bins rather than open plots and drains.

“Cleanliness of cities and villages is essential, because cleanliness is something everyone can see,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in the government statement. She added that the administration was working through the obstacles in keeping every city and village clean.

Other orders included placing bins at frequent intervals, earmarking more collection points, installing drums in commercial markets and keeping weekly rehri bazaars clean. Modern machinery is to be used to clear weeds and shrubs along roadsides, while one tehsil is to undergo deep cleaning every day.

Fines, squads and surprise checks

Every district must field a visible anti-littering squad, and households or shops that repeatedly dump waste in drains and streets are to be fined, the statement said. Officials were told to carry out repeated surprise checks on cleanliness, worker attendance and the working condition of machinery, and the local government minister was asked to conduct inspections in person.

A proposal to link the pay of Suthra Punjab officers to their performance was also reviewed, a step that would be unusual in Punjab’s public sector, where salaries are rarely tied to service outcomes.

The chief minister ordered that shortfalls in workers and machinery be filled across the province and that the door-to-door waste collection target be completed as quickly as possible.

The numbers behind the drive

Briefing papers presented at the meeting said more than 93,000 sanitation beats had been formed across Punjab. Officials identified over 51,000 vacant plots used as informal dumps and cleared about 30,000 of them, while 8,376 drains stretching 7,843 kilometres had been cleaned.

The briefing also said all Suthra Punjab workers had been paid their salaries, a claim that answers one of the programme’s sharpest criticisms. According to reports in August that the authority faced funding gaps, weak recovery of sanitation tax, disputes with contractors and delayed wages, while the province counted 176,846 sanitation workers and 32,704 collection vehicles.

The chief minister separately reviewed worker and machinery deployment in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu, as well as Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad. Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal, and Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh were also covered.

From launch to correction

Suthra Punjab was launched in December 2024 to take urban-style waste collection to villages, and in January this year the authority said it had entered a “correction phase” to fix problems identified in its first year. In October, the chief minister gave failing sanitation contractors one week to improve, and the government had earlier ordered a secret survey to audit Suthra Punjab and model village projects.

In Lahore, where the system is run directly rather than outsourced, the city recently put Pakistan’s first electric sweeper truck on the Ring Road, part of a wider push to cut dust that feeds the winter smog.

The test for the QR system will be whether stickers survive weather and vandalism, and whether complaint and resolution data are published district by district so residents can judge the service for themselves.