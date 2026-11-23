Maryam Nawaz gives sellers three days after extra stock arrives before enforcement begins, but open-market wheat still costs far more than the government’s release price, leaving room for leakage.

LAHORE: Punjab will double its supply of government wheat and flour to markets and start a crackdown on retailers who overcharge three days after the extra stock arrives, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered on Monday, in the province’s second emergency intervention on flour in six weeks.

A special meeting chaired by the chief minister also agreed to consider fixing a maximum retail price for flour, according to a government statement. She told officials the government would not let “market mafias” manipulate prices and directed them to take immediate steps to bring rates down.

The plan follows a straightforward sequence. Supply of both wheat and flour is to be doubled first, and enforcement action against those selling above the prescribed rate will begin only after a three-day window, giving the market time to absorb the new stock before inspectors move in.

The Rs1,250 problem

The order’s success will depend on a price gap the government itself has created. On Friday, Punjab’s food department notified a wheat release price of Rs4,500 per 40kg for licensed flour mills and atta chakkies and a retail price of Rs1,275 for a 10kg bag of flour, Dawn reported. In the open market, wheat was selling at about Rs5,750 a maund in Lahore and up to Rs5,900 elsewhere in Punjab as of Nov 16, according to Daily Pakistan.

That difference of roughly Rs1,250 on every maund is what makes subsidised wheat attractive to divert. The notification tries to close the leak by releasing grain only against advance payment verified by district food controllers, requiring mills to sign agreements before receiving stock, and making digital monitoring and daily reporting mandatory.

Lahore’s market prices show how far retail has drifted from official rates. A 15kg bag was selling for Rs2,500 to Rs2,650 in the city last week, The Lahore Times reported, which works out to about Rs167 to Rs177 a kilogram, well above the Rs127.50 per kilogram implied by the notified 10kg price.

How much is double?

Lahore had already begun to scale up. The district food controller’s office said last week that daily supply of 10kg bags in the city had risen from 120,000 to 196,000, alongside 130,000 bags of 15kg flour a day. Doubling the provincial flow from those levels would require a large release from government stocks.

Whether those stocks exist is now the central political question. The Agriculture Department has confirmed a decline in this year’s wheat output and a shortfall of 2.5 million tonnes, Daily Pakistan reported, and imports through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan have so far failed to cool the open market.

In the Punjab Assembly last Thursday, government chief whip Rana Muhammad Arshad said sufficient stocks were available and no further imports were needed. Opposition members put the shortfall higher, at four million tonnes, and said flour had reached Rs200 a kilogram, claims The Nation reported without independent verification. The Speaker scheduled a general debate on agriculture, including wheat prices, for Monday and asked that the chief minister and relevant ministers be invited.

Second intervention in six weeks

The new order builds on an emergency package in October, when the chief minister approved a Rs10 billion flour subsidy days after officials had denied any shortage and raised the quota of government wheat supplied to mills at Rs3,800 per maund. The release price has since been set Rs700 higher at Rs4,500, reflecting how far the market has moved.

Later that month the province took 20kg bags off shelves, leaving only 10kg packs, a move meant to channel subsidised flour to households rather than bulk buyers. This newspaper’s earlier analysis found that Punjab’s daily flour supply figures did not add up, a warning that more supply on paper does not always mean more flour in shops.

Will a price cap hold?

A maximum retail price would give inspectors a clear benchmark, but past experience in Punjab shows caps tend to hold only when supply is ample. When official rates lagged the open market in May, mills cut production until the food directorate accepted higher prices of Rs1,040 for 10kg and Rs2,050 for 20kg.

Retailers in Lahore’s bazaars sit at the end of that chain. If they continue to receive flour at open-market cost, a crackdown after three days would fall on the weakest link rather than on mills or stockists holding grain. The government’s digital tracking of every bag released is designed to show which link in the chain is overcharging.

Opposition parties have kept up pressure. Last week, the PMML said a 15kg bag had reached Rs2,650 and LPG Rs600 a kilogram in Lahore. For households, the test will come this week, at the counter of the neighbourhood store.