Pakistan issues about 3,000 visas for Guru Nanak’s 557th birth anniversary and posts 2,500 police, while the visa-free corridor has been closed from the Indian side since May 2025.

LAHORE: Nankana Sahib has completed arrangements to receive 3,091 Sikh pilgrims from India for the 557th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the district administration said on Friday, with more than 2,500 police assigned to their security as the faith’s founder is honoured at his birthplace on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Hameed told a press conference that Pakistani Sikhs would begin arriving on Saturday, when about 2,000 pilgrims from Sindh reach Nankana Sahib on two special trains and are taken to the gurdwara by shuttle buses.

National Bank and Bank of Punjab will set up currency exchange counters, he said, and the administration has tried to find lodging as close to the shrines as possible. Additional sanitation staff from the Suthra Punjab Authority have been deployed, and lighting and road patchwork around the gurdwara have been completed.

The schedule

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued nearly 3,000 visas to Indian pilgrims, according to reports. They are due to cross at Wagah on Nov. 22 and travel by special buses to Nankana Sahib.

On Nov. 23 they will visit the town’s gurdwaras, and the main ceremony will be held on Nov. 24 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the site of Guru Nanak’s birth in 1469. Educational institutions in the district will close for up to six days, according to Pakistan Observer.

The pilgrimage usually continues for about ten days, with visits to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak spent his final years and died, and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

A larger group than last year

This year’s group is larger than last year’s. In November 2025 Pakistan issued more than 2,100 visas for the 556th anniversary, Arab News reported, and that crossing was the first major movement of pilgrims since India closed the Wagah-Attari border after the military confrontation between the two countries in May 2025.

The size of the delegation is decided in part by India, which must clear its citizens to travel and has at times declined to let pilgrim groups travel. Pakistan’s position has been consistent: its shrines are open to Sikhs from anywhere, and it has offered to receive larger numbers.

The corridor that is closed

The pilgrimage underlines the absence of the Kartarpur Corridor, the visa-free crossing that Pakistan built in 2019 so that Indian Sikhs could reach Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in a day without a passport stamp. India suspended its side of the corridor on May 7, 2025, after the attack in Pahalgam, and has published no date for reopening it, ETV Bharat reported.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Nov. 6 that the corridor remained ready on its side and that the suspension was India’s decision, according to Pakera’s reading of the briefing transcript.

The appeal to reopen it is now coming from India’s own Punjab. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov. 16 to reopen the corridor for the anniversary, saying that if the Wagah border could not be opened, the corridor at least should be, Indian outlets reported.

Punjab’s minorities

Pakistan’s Punjab holds the most important Sikh shrines outside India, and the provincial government has made a point of their upkeep, including the restoration of a gurdwara near Lahore linked to Guru Hargobind. This month Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also marked Diwali with pledges to Punjab’s Hindus.

The welcome given at Nankana Sahib each year is one of the few people-to-people links between the two countries that has survived their worst periods. Sikhs from Britain, Canada and the United States also travel for the anniversary, and for many families the trip is a once-in-a-lifetime return to places their grandparents left in 1947.

For the officials in Nankana Sahib, the next five days are about buses, police lines and clean streets. For the pilgrims, the moment that matters comes on Tuesday, when the palki procession leaves Janam Asthan and the town fills with prayer.